    Advertisement

    Hawaiian Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    HONOLULU (AP) _ Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $106.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had a loss of $2.33. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.81 per share.

    The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.72 per share.

    The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines posted revenue of $60 million in the period.

    Hawaiian Holdings shares have declined 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.17, a fall of 50% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HA

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.