Hawaiian Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $162.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had a loss of $3.50. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.71 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.38 per share.

The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines posted revenue of $149.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $510.9 million, or $11.08 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $844.8 million.

Hawaiian Holdings shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.24, a fall of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HA

