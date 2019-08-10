Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. You can purchase shares before the 15th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of August.

Hawaiian Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.48 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hawaiian Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of $25.72. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Hawaiian Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Hawaiian Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 11% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 36% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Hawaiian Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Hawaiian Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 35% a year for the past five years. Hawaiian Holdings is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hawaiian Holdings's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were two years ago.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Hawaiian Holdings for the upcoming dividend? We love that Hawaiian Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

