Hawaiian Police Chief's Racism Exposed After Investigation Over Discrimination

Ryan General
·3 min read

The police chief in the Hawaiian island of Kaua'i has a history of racist and discriminatory acts, a recent discrimination investigation has revealed. The Kaua'i Police Commission investigation found that Kaua'i Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck violated anti-discrimination policies for several questionable actions including “squinting of the eyes and bowing of the head up and down” and mimicking a Japanese accent while telling stories, reports the Garden Island. The findings, written by commission Chair Catherine Adams on Feb. 26, also noted that Raybuck created a hostile work environment for an officer based on race. The complaint, filed to the commission in September 2020, was split into a human-resources investigation into a promotional recruitment and selection process, and another through the commission focused on discrimination allegations. While Director of Human Resources Annette Anderson found that the claims investigated in that probe were not supported, the commission's investigation found two incidents that violated the county's policy against discrimination. In audio recordings of a meeting on July 29, 2020, Raybuck can be heard making broad stereotypes about Japanese people as he was explaining why an employee of Japanese descent was not chosen for a promotion. “So, somebody in the Japanese culture, if they think your idea is absolutely stupid and the dumbest thing they’ve ever heard, what’s their typical response to you? ‘Yes, yes, yes.’” Raybuck said while allegedly squinting and bowing. “That’s why Western businessmen, when they go to Japan, freaking go home and they think ‘Man, I got it! I got the deal!’ and then it doesn’t come through because the Japanese people don’t want to hurt their feelings,” Raybuck said. “Japanese businessmen aren’t going to go, ‘That’s is the dumbest idea we’ve ever heard, not interested.'” The complainant said he felt “very offended and humiliated” by Raybuck’s actions. “I felt that he was telling me this as a reason I wasn’t selected because he believes all Japanese people don’t tell you the truth,” noted the complainant. In a separate incident on Nov. 13, 2020, Raybuck reportedly told a story to his command staff about an Asian customer in a fast-food restaurant while making “facial gestures and accent, and commented on an employee’s haircut as something out of a Kung Fu movie.” The commission found both incidents to have violated the county's policy against discrimination and are reportedly cause for “appropriate corrective action.” The document did not reveal the details of the said corrective action as they are “confidential personnel matters.” It was just last year when Raybuck was seen trying to bridge gaps between police and minorities in the wake of George Floyd protests, according to Honolulu Civil Beat. At the time, he said he wanted his officers to engage in dialogue about institutional racism with Kaua'i residents. Feature image via Hoike TV (left), County of Kaua'i (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Malaysia is Banning Travelers From India, Indonesia and the Philippines Over COVID-19

Filipino Officer Who Murdered Mother and Son on Video Pleads Not Guilty

Teen Becomes THIRD Sister to Graduate as Valedictorian from Maryland High School

Washington Man Survives Assassination Attempt After Ex-Wife Hires Killer for $13,000

Recommended Stories

  • Jeremy Lin condemns ‘hate-fuelled attacks’ towards Asian Americans in powerful PSA

    Jeremy Lin released a PSA encouraging everyone to help “put an end to this violence and hate, together.”

  • At St. Pete school, Black History Month contest results in police call

    Seeking a new way to celebrate Black History Month, the staff at Azalea Middle School decided to hold a door decorating contest this year. It was supposed to be a fun and creative way to give students information about the role Black Americans played in U.S. history. Things didn’t go quite as expected. Instead of bringing everyone together, the contest amplified divisions on the west St. ...

  • Minneapolis promised change after George Floyd. Instead it's geared up for war

    The trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed Floyd, has begun – and Minneapolis looks like a police state Members of the national guard open a security gate outside the Hennepin county government center on March 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images The George Floyd uprising that began in Minneapolis introduced the demand of defunding the police to the general public, empowered Black-led anti-police violence movements across the planet, generated policy changes in cities across the US, and most importantly built new organizations which have the capacity to fight for systemic change for the long haul. The uprising brought a lot of reforms and positive developments to its birth city, too, including a move to actually defund the Minneapolis police department and redistribute funds to services with a larger potential for eradicating both crime and poverty. Now, however, the Minneapolis and Minnesota governments are in the process of undoing that progress and moving in the opposite direction. The trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who publicly killed 46-year-old George Floyd – and inadvertently triggered what may have been the largest protest movement in US history – began this week. Instead of becoming more transparent and committed to undoing the anti-Black image it has cultivated, the city of Minneapolis has quickly transformed itself into a 21st-century police state, pushing even beyond the hyper-militarization and violence that already plague police departments across the US. For a while it seemed that Minneapolis was headed on a better path. A veto-proof majority of city council members previously promised to dismantle the police department and build something better to replace it. Their attempts were dashed by the Minneapolis Charter Commission that shut down a ballot initiative that would have given voters the chance to abolish the police department in favor of a proposed department of community safety and violence prevention. By this winter, the summer’s ambitions had been replaced by a renewed commitment to the status quo. The police budget was cut by a mere $8m – out of a total budget of $179m – and a proposal to modestly reduce the size of the police force was shot down by city council members and Mayor Jacob Frey, who would be more useful to the world as a Justin Trudeau impersonator than an elected official. While the cut is a step towards disinvesting in police, it pales in comparison to the city council’s more genuinely radical rhetoric. Some of the blame for this policy about-face lies with the city’s rising violent crime rate and the subsequent push by some within Minneapolis for increased policing. This uptick in crime has been seen across the country and may add fuel to fiery opposition to police abolition activism. In fact, adding more police is hardly ever the real solution to increased crime rates, though it is often the first that cities reach for. There is no conclusive evidence that the overpolicing of the 1990s and the rise of mass incarceration is what caused the decline in crime that occurred towards the end of that decade. A growing number of sociologists and other social scientists believe that there is a abundance of historical evidence that shows that violent crime, particularly murder, is deeply correlated with political instability and a lack of faith in government institutions. Considering the pandemic and decades of unresolved social crises like police violence against Black people (only one Minnesota police officer has been convicted for on-duty killing in recent history), it shouldn’t surprise us that public trust in government is near historic lows. Increasing police presence, especially in moments of justified tension, will only continue this trend. That seems like the direction that the state of Minnesota, and Minneapolis more specifically, is headed as they prepare for protests in response to a potential acquittal of yet another police officer caught executing someone on camera. Governor Tim Walz has issued an order authorizing national guard troops to be sent into Minneapolis at the request of Frey. The governor has also proposed $35m in state aid to fund the deployment of police officers from across the state to support the Minneapolis police department in the case of “extraordinary public safety events”. The state is also coordinating with the FBI, the federal joint terrorism taskforce, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Hennepin county government center, the location of the trial, is being turned into a fortress. Several layers of high-security barbed-wire fences line the area around the center and a few buildings around it; they are reinforced with large concrete barriers which, combined with up to 2,000 national guard soldiers, give the impression that the city is ready to fight its own people. Speaking to ABC News, Kandace Montgomery, the current co-director of the local Black liberation organization Black Visions, responded to the city’s preparations: “As the people of Minneapolis and Minnesota are calling for justice and healing, and care, state officials have been responding in some ways by basically preparing to go to war with folks … So, I do think it’s meant to be an intimidation tactic.” In arguably its most dystopian move, the city also wanted to pay social media influencers to share messages during the trial to prevent potential rioting. The city planned on giving six influencers $2,000 a day each to combat “misinformation”. In January the city approved over a million dollars to fund a communication strategy that would include community organizations and influencers, specifically targeting “Black, Somali/East African, Native American, Hmong and Hispanic” communities by sharing “city-generated and approved messages” – which local activists have compared to the Ghetto Informant Program that Cointelpro used to hinder Black movements in the 1960s. After anger from community members, the influencer plan has been scrapped, though the city still plans on communicating with local leaders – excluding organizations like Black Visions who helped popularize the “defund the police” demand. People in Minneapolis are preparing for the trial in their own ways. Some organizers have already planned protests, while others are rebuilding mutual aid networks to support each other with grocery runs and resources in case of unrest. The Corcoran Neighborhood Organization is encouraging text chains among neighbors and has initiated neighborhood patrols. Frey insists that these preparations are unnecessary, but there is a strong lack of faith in the city’s ability to keep people safe, from police, and white supremacists, who have occasionally used moments of upheaval to attack protesters, like the 2015 shooting of five Minneapolis activists by white supremacists during protests over the police killing of Jamar Clark. The city’s plans thus far seem to be more concerned about what have statistically been peaceful protests than with the very real threat of white supremacist violence. Instead of committing to police reform and transparency – or acknowledging the growing threat of the far right – the city of Minneapolis is, in the words of city councilman Jeremiah Ellison, “showing up ready for war”. Akin Olla is a Nigerian-American political strategist and organizer. He works as a trainer for Momentum Community and is the host of This is The Revolution podcast Miski Noor contributed to the research of this article

  • White People in Interracial Relationships Better Understand Racism, Sure, But at What Cost to Black Partners?

    Prince Harry may have "done the work" to learn about racism, but in so many other interracial relationships, the education falls to the Black partner. When will that change?

  • Kanye West Has Reportedly Cut Off Communication With Kim Kardashian

    Sources say the multi-hyphenate is no longer directly communicating with his soon-to-be ex-wife; however, they are still willing to co-parent.

  • Georgetown Law professor caught making ‘abhorrent’ comments about Black students on Zoom

    A Zoom call between two Georgetown Law professors has gone viral after one expressed that all of her underperforming students are Black. Professor David Batson is seen nodding in agreement. Josie Duffy Rice, host of The Justice Podcast which examines the legal system wrote on Twitter that watching the exchange gave her “heart palpitations.”

  • Police not welcome in George Floyd memorial site

    National Police Association Spokeswoman Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith reacts to a militant-style group occupying George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, declaring it a six-block autonomous zone that bars entry of police.

  • Australia records first local COVID-19 case in two weeks

    Australia on Saturday recorded first local COVID-19 case in more than two weeks after a doctor tested positive for the coronavirus, triggering restrictions in area hospitals. Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the unnamed doctor last week treated two patients who had recently returned to Australia and had tested positive for the UK variant. It was Australia's first local infection since Feb 24.

  • Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid suffers scary knee injury vs. Wizards

    Joel Embiid injured his left knee on a dunk against the Wizards but was able to walk off on his own power.

  • Man Arrested After Beating, Spitting on Elderly Korean Woman in NY

    Police in White Plains, New York has arrested a 40-year-old man connected to the assault of an 83-year-old Korean American woman. EXCLUSIVE: 83-year-old Korean American grandmother in White Plains, NY... spit on, punched in her face, knocked unconscious, left lying in the street in her own blood. H/T to my team @Syissle @JoshHartmann #StopAsianHate #asianhate pic.twitter.com/xLMjCThWTo — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 12, 2021 Nancy Toh was walking outside collecting cans and bottles for money when the suspect, Glenmore Nembherd, a homeless man with a violent history, came up to her and spit in her face.

  • Lawmakers to introduce anti-hate crime legislation amid rise in anti-Asian hate and violence

    "We want to continue to not only raise awareness, but also to try to help find real long-term solutions," Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., said.

  • Meghan Markle Revealed a Touching Keepsake for Baby Daughter in 2015 Interview

    In a recently resurfaced 2015 interview with ‘Hello! Magazine,’ Meghan Markle revealed she had a keepsake for her future daughter, a Cartier watch she bought for herself after season three of her show, ‘Suits,’ was greenlit. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are currently expecting a baby girl, due this summer. In the meantime, they have their hands full with their nearly 2-year-old son, Archie.

  • Korean Woman Confronts Man Accused of Racially Abusing Filipino Uber Driver at LAX

    The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the LAX-it pick-up location, Stella Hwang told NextShark. As part of Uber’s safety health measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all riders must sit in the back seat of an Uber ride and open the windows for ventilation. Hwang was only observing the situation after hearing the passenger, who was with two boys, slam the driver’s door.

  • Addressing his past, DJ Mister Cee says he is 'Try-sexual'

    DJ Mister Cee is receiving support after announcing he “Try-Sexual” — which he says means he’s willing to “try anything.”

  • Montana Native Americans worried about legislative influence

    Funding for two state positions dedicated to Native American communities were cut. The only Native American member of Montana's human rights commission wasn't retained. This year's state legislative session in Montana — where Republicans hold at least a two-thirds majority in both Houses and have a GOP governor for the first time in 16 years — has triggered concerns from some Native Americans and their allies who fear they are losing influence and representation.

  • Lawmakers Push Bill To Review COVID-Related Hate Crimes Faster

    Two Democratic lawmakers in the two chambers of Congress are pushing a bill that would speed up investigations of alleged hate crimes related to the pandemic. Rep. Grace Meng (D-New York) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) reintroduced the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to the House and Senate on Thursday, reports CNN. First proposed by Meng in 2020, the legislation seeks to address the recent spate of violent attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the country.

  • How the quest for significance and respect underlies the white supremacist movement, conspiracy theories and a range of other problems

    Unemployed Blackjewel coal miners, their family members and activists man a blockade along railroad tracks leading to their old mine on Aug. 23, 2019, in Cumberland, Kentucky. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden’s fundamental pitch to America has been about dignity and respect. He never tires of repeating his father’s words that “a job is about more than a paycheck, it is about … dignity … about respect … being able to look your kid in the eye and say, ‘Everything is going to be OK.’” In strikingly similar language, Princeton economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton affirm that “jobs are not just the source of money.” When jobs are lost, they wrote in 2020, “it is the loss of meaning, of dignity, of pride, and of self respect … that brings on despair, not just or even primarily the loss of money.” I am a psychologist who studies the human quest for significance and respect. My research reveals that this basic motivation is a major force in human affairs. It shapes the course of world history and determines the destiny of nations. It underlies some of the chief challenges society is facing. Among others, these are: The suicides – known as “deaths of despair” – of working-class Americans White supremacist movements Systemic racism Islamist terrorism The proliferation of conspiracy theories The growing rift in the Republican Party between moderates and extremists In all these cases, people’s actions, opinions and attitudes aim, often unconsciously, to satisfy their fundamental need to count, to be recognized and respected. The very term “supremacism” betrays concern for superior standing. So do names like “Proud Boys” or “Oath Keepers.” Systemic racism is rooted in the motivation to put down one race to elevate another. Islamist terrorism targets the alleged belittlers of a religion. Conspiracy theories identify alleged culprits plotting the subjugation and dishonor of their victims. And the extremist faction of the Republican Party cares exclusively about winning, no holds barred. Chanting ‘White lives matter! You will not replace us!’ and ‘Jews will not replace us!’ several hundred white nationalists and white supremacists march through the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville on Aug. 10, 2017. Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images Triggering the quest This quest for significance and respect must first be awakened before it can drive behavior. We don’t strive for significance 24/7. The quest can be triggered by the experience of significant loss through humiliation and failure. When we suffer such a loss, we desperately seek to regain significance and respect. We are then keen to embrace any narrative that tells us how, and to follow leaders who show us the way. The quest for significance can also be triggered by an opportunity for substantial gain – becoming a hero, a martyr, a superstar. Over the past several decades, many Americans have experienced a stinging loss of significance and respect. Social scientists examined the perception of social class in the United States between 1972 and 2010. The results of their research were striking: In the 1970s, most Americans viewed themselves as comfortably middle class, defined at the time by conduct and manners – being a good neighbor and a good member of the community, exhibiting proper behavior. In contrast, by the 2000s, membership in the middle class was determined primarily by income. And because incomes have stagnated over the past half-century, by 2010 many Americans (particularly the lower-income ones) lost their middle-class identity entirely. Small wonder, then, that they resonated to the Trump campaign slogan that promised to make America (or Americans) “great again.” Piling on The COVID-19 pandemic compounds people’s sense of fragility and insignificance. Isolation from loved ones, the danger to our own health and the dread of an economic disaster are all stressors that make a person feel weak and vulnerable. They increase the attraction to ideas that offer quick fixes for loss of significance and respect. Though the ideas that promise restoration of significance and dignity range widely, they share an important core: They depict the promotion of different social values as paths to significance. Promoting freedom and democracy, defending one’s nation or one’s religion, advancing one’s political party – all aim to earn respect and dignity in communities that cherish those values. When the quest for significance and respect is intensified, other considerations such as comfort, relationships or compassion are sidelined. Any actions that promote significance are then seen as legitimate. That includes actions that would otherwise seem reprehensible: violence, aggression, torture or terrorism. An intense quest for significance does not invite reprehensible actions directly. But it boosts a person’s readiness to tolerate and enact them for the sake of significance and dignity. The path ultimately taken depends on the narrative that identifies significance-bestowing actions in a given situation. Depending on one’s moral perspective, such actions may be seen as “good,” “bad” or “ugly.” One might have an entirely different moral evaluation of the Black Lives Matter movement and the Proud Boys and yet recognize that, psychologically, both represent routes to significance. A noose is seen on makeshift gallows erected on Jan. 6 at the Capitol before Trump supporters violently stormed a session of Congress. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images The allure of violence A special danger to societies stems from the primordial, significance-lending appeal of violence. Among animals, dominance is established through “trial by combat,” to use Rudy Giuliani’s recent turn of phrase at the rally before the Capitol insurrection. And as President Theodore Roosevelt famously observed, walking with a “big stick” makes other nations pay attention and respect. Most narratives adopted by violent extremists identify a real or imagined enemy at the gates, and fighting such enemies is depicted as worthy and honorable: For Trump acolytes, the enemy is the “deep state.” For much of the far right, the enemy is, variously, immigrants, refugees, people of color, Jews, Asians, or even reptilians who plot to dominate the world. Evangelicals view Trump’s alleged battle against the “deep state” as divinely inspired. And a QAnon message from Jan. 13, 2018, stated: “You were chosen for a reason. You are being provided the highest level of intel to ever be dropped publicly in the history of the world. Use it – protect and comfort those around you.” These views sow division among segments of society, inviting fissures and polarization. The quest for significance and respect is a universal and immutable aspect of human nature. It has the potential to inspire great works but also tear society asunder. The formidable challenge these days is to harness the energies sparked by this fundamental motive and channel them for the betterment of humanity. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Arie Kruglanski, University of Maryland. Read more:Can Joe Biden ‘heal’ the United States? Political experts disagree3 ways the coronavirus pandemic is changing who we are Arie Kruglanski does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Woman who fell prey to QAnon and went viral for destroying a Target mask display recounts her pandemic year

    Melissa Rein Lively wasn't yet the “most hated person on the Internet” last March, when COVID-19 was formally declared a pandemic. But four months later, on the Fourth of July, the Arizona publicist was in a Target store when she noticed a mask display — and snapped.

  • 'The Passion of the Christ: The Controversy' on Fox Nation

    Narrated by Bill Hemmer, take a deep dive into the controversy surrounding the 2004 Mel Gibson film.

  • Controversial plan could see doctors without a degree learning on the job

    Doctors could qualify without a traditional medical degree under controversial plans to allow medics to “earn as they learn” as apprentices. Health officials hope the proposals will help boost workforce diversity, particularly those from poorer backgrounds and people looking to change careers. Apprenticeships have already been introduced for nursing, allowing recruits to earn on the ward, while undergoing a four-year training course. Health Education England (HEE) last night said early talks had taken place to allow doctors to earn while they train, instead of having to pay tuition fees in medical school. Apprentices would still have to follow the same curriculum as those doing traditional medical degrees, it is understood. Health officials said the scheme could attract those who had lacked the time or money to undertake a traditional medical degree, but stressed that discussions were at an early stage. It is understood that there will not be a national apprenticeship model, meaning employers and medical schools can decide their own entry requirements. But unions said this might also mean apprentices were paid different amounts, depending where they trained. A letter sent by British Medical Association (BMA) council member Chris Smith to the union’s medical students committee, discussing the proposals, says that apprentices would still have to follow the same curriculum as those doing traditional medical degrees. Fears over two-tier system It also raises doubts about the idea, saying that those who failed to get into medical school might see apprenticeships as “backup”, suggesting this could lead to apprenticeships being seen as “lesser”. Prof Liz Hughes, deputy medical director for undergraduate education at Health Education England, told Health Service Journal: “We are working with employers, the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, Medical Schools Council, the GMC and a number of other stakeholders on developing a medical apprenticeship. “A proposal is currently in the early stages of development and there will be significant opportunities to help shape and implement the plans. The expectation is that such an apprenticeship could make the profession more accessible, more diverse and more representative of local communities while retaining the same high standards of training.” Professor Wendy Reid, HEE’s medical director, said: “The difference between an apprenticeship and a degree will be that people will be working alongside learning. “So very similar to traditional apprenticeships, where if you are older or you have commitments where you can’t suddenly go off and spend five or six years as a graduate, then this is a way of learning differently. “At the moment this will suit people who have been in work for some time, either in a health service related role or indeed in other work.” Most medical schools in England and Wales charge tuition fees of £9,250 annually for a five year course – a total of £46,250. A British Medical Association spokesman said: “Proposals for a medical doctor apprenticeship that results in doctors educated and trained to the same high standards as current studentships are interesting and worthy of consideration.” A BMA representative who spoke anonymously to HSJ raised concerns that the proposals could create a “two-tier” system. He said: “It’ll inadvertently create a two-tier system, reminiscent of barber surgeons and physicians, and undoing the work that’s already been done on widening participation — effectively making medical school only an option for those from wealthy backgrounds by inducing poorer aspirants into apprenticeships instead.”