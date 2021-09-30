Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing lava
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is in a major eruption for the first time since 2018. The eruption is within the boundaries of a national park and no homes are nearby. (Sept. 30)
One of the most active volcanos on Earth is erupting on Hawaii's Big Island. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilauea volcano's Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit. Webcam footage of the crater showed lava fountains covering the floor of the crater and billowing clouds of volcanic gas were rising into the air.
With Hurricane Larry still on the minds of many on Canada's East Coast, parts of the region are on alert as forecasters eye potential impact from Hurricane Sam into next week.
Hurricane Sam will likely avoid direct impacts in Atlantic Canada, but the region could still feel some effects from the storm early next week.
Climate change raises unavoidable questions about where it makes sense to live in the United States.
Bogus Basin, the Trinity Mountains, Tamarack Resort and the McCall area received some early snow.
Bianca and Andrée Soares transport their herd to wildfire-prone areas where the animals eat dry vegetation that can fuel flames near homes and businesses.
A man in Florida may have revolutionized the way we capture alligators. He used a trash bin.
After a brief respite from heat, SoCal temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees and meet gusty winds, elevating fire risk.
Imagine a hurricane with 400 mph winds.
Firefighters have struggled for weeks with the twin blazes, which are burning in the Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia National Park.
Calmer conditions will briefly take hold for much of B.C. before the next storm system arrives on Friday.
Earthworms are being spotted in places they've never been seen before and are inching closer and closer to new ground. This has caught the attention of climate scientists who say the invasive invertebrates are slowly depleting terrestrial carbon stocks in the boreal forest.
Officials with the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, have been searching for a missing Steller's Sea Eagle named Kodiak since Saturday after the bird escaped from the largest aviary in the United States.
It has been an ongoing problem, Berggren says.
The volcanic lava that devastated a Spanish island this week has now hit the Atlantic Ocean.Billowing clouds of white steam floated above La Palma on Tuesday as lava started sinking into the waters.Officials say it could trigger explosions and toxic gases.Lava has been flowing down the western flank of the Cumbre Vieja volcano for ten days.It's destroyed nearly 600 homes and banana plantations across the island, part of the Canary Islands archipelago off the coast of North Africa.Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate, and the Canary Islands' emergency service has urged anyone outdoors within 2 miles (3.5 kilometers) of the stricken area to seek shelter immediately.No injuries have been reported so far.Spain classified La Palma as a disaster zone on Tuesday in a move that will trigger financial support for the island.A government spokesperson has announced a first package of over $12 million for buying houses, furniture and other essential household goods.
California high schoolers rescue 4,000 endangered salmon
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to spew lava and ashes in La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, where coastal residents are confined to their homes over fears of toxic gases as the lava hits the sea.
The Joro spider, an invasive species known for spinning gold-colored webs, has spread throughout Georgia and in parts of South Carolina.
Hurricane Sam is a powerful Category 4 storm again with forecasters predicting a glancing blow to Bermuda as it spins north in the Atlantic Ocean.