Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing lava

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is in a major eruption for the first time since 2018. The eruption is within the boundaries of a national park and no homes are nearby. (Sept. 30)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories