Is Hawesko Holding AG (ETR:HAW) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

In 2015 Thorsten Hermelink was appointed CEO of Hawesko Holding AG (ETR:HAW). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Thorsten Hermelink's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Hawesko Holding AG has a market capitalization of €299m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth €763k over the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €450k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €180m to €720m. The median total CEO compensation was €728k.

So Thorsten Hermelink is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

Is Hawesko Holding AG Growing?

On average over the last three years, Hawesko Holding AG has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 1.7% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 5.6% over the last year.

I'd prefer higher revenue growth, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. Considering these factors I'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Hawesko Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 12% over three years, some Hawesko Holding AG shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Thorsten Hermelink is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The per share growth could be better, in our view. And it's hard to argue that the returns over the last three years have delighted. So it would take a bold person to suggest the pay is too modest. Shareholders may want to check for free if Hawesko Holding insiders are buying or selling shares.

