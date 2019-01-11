Should You Like Hawesko Holding AG’s (FRA:HAW) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we’ll evaluate Hawesko Holding AG (FRA:HAW) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Hawesko Holding:

0.23 = €30m ÷ (€246m – €131m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Hawesko Holding has an ROCE of 23%.

Does Hawesko Holding Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Hawesko Holding’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 10% average in the Consumer Retailing industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Hawesko Holding’s ROCE is currently very good.

Hawesko Holding’s current ROCE of 23% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 31%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Hawesko Holding.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Hawesko Holding’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Hawesko Holding has total liabilities of €131m and total assets of €246m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 53% of its total assets. Hawesko Holding boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.