Hawick wind farm turbine deliveries delayed by high winds

The wind farm is being constructed near to Hawick and Bonchester Bridge

Deliveries of turbine blades to a Borders wind farm have had to be cancelled - due to high winds.

Developers Energiekontor confirmed the decision to delay the transportation to its Pines Burn project near Hawick.

The company has previously faced criticism for the disruption caused by the slow-moving convoy carrying the 65m (210ft) blades through the town.

It said it was doing everything possible to keep any traffic impact to an "absolute minimum".

The turbines are being delivered to the site close to Bonchester Bridge in sections.

Due to their size, the convoys require a police escort.

The deliveries were halted last month for a review following complaints that they had "paralysed" Hawick town centre.

They were scheduled to restart on Wednesday but the company confirmed they had now been cancelled due to forecast high winds.

It added that it was hoped they could resume on Thursday and has set up dedicated Facebook and Twitter sites to keep the public informed of its plans.

The scheme was originally refused by Scottish Borders Council due to its "unacceptable impacts" on the nearby Penchrise Pen fort.

However, it was given the green light after an appeal to the Scottish government.

Follow the BBC for the South of Scotland on X. Listen to news from the Scottish Borders on BBC Sounds. If you have a Borders story for us email selkirk.news@bbc.co.uk.