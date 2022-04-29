Hawk Eye reporter Laigha Anderson earns third place in Iowa Better Newspaper Contest

Hawk Eye reporter Laigha Anderson was recognized Thursday at the Iowa Newspaper Association's virtual award ceremony for her coverage of the first-degree murder trial of Diavontae Davis.

Anderson earned The Hawk Eye third place in the Iowa Better Newspaper Contests' Coverage of Courts and Crime category for Daily Class 2 papers with a circulation of 5,051 or more.

Among the competitors in this class are the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Marshalltown Times-Republican and the Des Moines Register.

About 2,500 entries in dozens of categories were judged by the Oklahoma Press Association.

Newspapers were able to submit up to five stories for consideration in the Coverage of Crime and Courts category.

Anderson's award-winning submissions stemmed from a seven-day trial, during which Anderson reported from inside and out of the courtroom while frequently updating editors to provide readers with in-depth and timely coverage of legal arguments and witness testimony.

Her reporting painted a complete picture of the events surrounding the Sept. 8, 2019, fatal shooting of Reynaldo "Rey" Villarreal, as well as the lingering impact his death has had on the community and his family.

"Laigha worked tirelessly to provide thoughtful, accurate and in-depth coverage of the Davis trial," said Michaele Niehaus, associate manager of content for The Hawk Eye. "Her recognition from the INA is well-deserved."

Anderson also worked to further help readers understand the court proceedings with an in-depth analysis of the key factors that shaped the jury's guilty verdict.

Anderson's award-winning coverage can be found at thehawkeye.com.

