Hawk family will pray for ‘redemption’ of man accused of killing 3 in Grantville gun store robbery

The man accused of killing Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk was arrested Friday evening, Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said.

While the family is relieved 21-year-old Jacob Christian Muse was arrested, his redemption is one of the things they are considering in the midst of the loss of their loved ones.

The family released the following statement after his arrest:

We are encouraged and honored by the incredible efforts of our local law enforcement including the Grantville Police and Coweta County Sheriff’s department, as well as the ATF and GBI. We understand from Chief Steve Whitlock that the current development with the murder suspect in custody, was certainly a team effort. We are continuing to pray for their teams during this stressful time, and we will continue to pray for the redemption of the perpetrator.

Thank you again, to the City of Grantville and the community at large for such an outpouring of love and support. It is so meaningful that so many in our community cherished them as we did and have helped to shine a light in the darkness.

Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk have been laid to rest but, we will certainly see them again.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke over the phone with Richard Hawk on Tuesday. Richard is the Coweta County coroner and first person on scene where he discovered the bodies of his parents and son.

Faith has been the common denominator family members are relying on and while hurting, they have continued to lean on their relationship with the Lord.

“We are grieving, we are hurt, but God’s grace is sufficient. God is in control of this whole matter,” Richard Hawk said. “I have hope. I know I will see all three of my loved ones again -- My dad, my mom and my son. They are in heaven,” he said.

Muse’s arrest came one day after family members laid the three victims to rest.