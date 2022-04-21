Hawk pinned between van’s roof and cargo carrier gets ‘miracle’ rescue on Utah highway

A hawk flew up from a grassy median and slammed into a van on a Utah highway, police said.

A family was driving on Interstate 15 on Sunday, April 17, when a hawk flew into their van, the St. George Police Department said.

The hawk got trapped in a tight place. It got pinned between the van’s roof and cargo carrier, photos show.

It couldn’t get out on its own. The family called police for help.

An officer pulled the hawk out of the space and held it until wildlife officials could arrive.

“They determined it wasn’t injured at all and took possession of it,” police said on Facebook.

The hawk was released to “a safer place,” police said.

People on social media were impressed by how the family handled it.

“That would have been so scary,” one person said. “Imagine how loud that thump was!”

Others couldn’t believe the hawk made it out uninjured.

“Wow, that’s a miracle that the hawk wasn’t injured,” another person said.

