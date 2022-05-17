HAWKEYE Receives Extension in Time to Complete Financing

May 17, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the “Company” or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK); (OTC:HWKDF) (Frankfurt Ticker:HGT); (WKN:A12A61) (ISIN: CA42016R3027) is pleased to announce that the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance for a second extension of time in which the Company has to complete a $540,000 financing that was originally announced on March 4, 2022 (news release No. 371 – 2022). The first extension accepted by the Exchange gave the Company until May 18, 2022 to complete the financing (news release No. 374 – 2022) and the second extension gives the Company until June 18, 2022 to complete the financing.

Managment confirms there is no undisclosed material information in the affairs of the Company.

About HAWKEYE

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia (BC), Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp situated in the historic Cariboo Mining District of central BC, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.

Per:

“Greg Neeld

”President & CEO

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

