Hawkeye women dominate at Kinnick Stadium during record-setting game
The Hawkeyes drew more than 55,000 fans into their football stadium for their exhibition game against DePaul on Sunday afternoon.
The Huskies delivered one of the best wins of the season in a Pac-12 thriller, but was it enough to vault them into the top spot?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to all of the major games that took place this weekend in college football as quite a handful of ranked teams suffered a loss on Saturday.
David Montgomery landed awkwardly after a 19-yard reception in the first half on Sunday afternoon in Florida.
It was a fitting ending to another bad day for the Patriots.
Jalen Hurts threw a late interception and the Jets capitalized to climb back to .500 and earn their first win over Philadelphia in franchise history.
When all else fails this fantasy season, we can look to the Dolphins. Scott Pianowski examines another electric performance from Miami and more from Week 6.
Can D'Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts run against the Jets?
Officials didn't have a great day in Cleveland on Sunday.
The Bengals defense came up huge in the second half to stop Geno Smith and the Seahawks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Aces did not have an answer for Jonquel Jones in Game 3.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Jonquel Jones was everything for the Liberty, scoring 27 points and knocking down four 3-pointers.
Fields appeared to injure his throwing hand while being sacked.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
Follow all the NFL Week 6 action live right here with Yahoo Sports.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
The Titans' defense stopped the Ravens from scoring touchdowns five times, but they couldn't stop Justin Tucker's golden foot.