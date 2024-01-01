Hawkeyes shut out in Citrus Bowl loss vs. Tennessee
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through the remaining bowl games for the second part of this year’s Bowl Bonanza.
No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama face off in a powerhouse battle at the Rose Bowl.
It's time for the Sugar Bowl game. Here's how to watch Washington and Texas face-off tonight.
A penalty if called would have given Alabama a first down.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The Eagles have lost four of their last five. They need a win and Cowboys loss to clinch the division
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap an absolutely bonkers Week 17 of NFL action. The dynamic duo start off by highlighting some of the more intriguing games from the weekend, including the massive officiating blunder on Saturday night that potentially decided the NFC East in favor of the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens' dominating victory over the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles' tragic meltdown at the end of this season culminating in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The duo also address David Tepper throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during the Carolina Panthers' loss, and Fitz and Frank discuss what's a suitable punishment for an NFL owner – who should be held to an even higher standard than players and coaches. Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate, as they go back and forth on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph impressing, the Chicago Bears and what to do with Justin Fields, the Denver Broncos' first game without Russell Wilson and much more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Jaren Hall is out.
A lot went wrong for Miami on Sunday, and the road to the Super Bowl will likely run through Baltimore again.
The Eagles flipped the field on the Cardinals with a full-length pick 6 to increase their lead.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
This is a flat-out rotten way to behave, and if this is how Tepper acts in public, it's easy to see why things have been so tumultuous behind the scenes in Carolina.