Hawkins' late-game heroics shows UW's commitment to special teams

Sep. 29—LARAMIE — ESPN Analytics gave Appalachian State a 96.2% chance of beating the University of Wyoming with just over two minutes left to play last weekend.

After draining more than nine minutes off the clock with an 18-play, 55-yard drive, the Mountaineers lined up for a 47-yard field goal to bump their lead to eight points. With UW's first home loss of the season hanging in the balance, the Cowboys sent out their max block unit to disrupt the attempt as much as possible.

With 2 minutes, 2 seconds on the clock, defensive end DeVonne Harris broke through the offensive line, getting a hand on the ball before it could pass the line of scrimmage. The ball ricocheted right to cornerback Jakorey Hawkins, who returned it 62 yards to put the Cowboys up 22-19 after a successful two-point conversion.

An interception by nickelback Wrook Brown nine plays later sealed one of UW's most infamous wins in recent history.

"It was a happy moment, because, going to overtime again, you have to bull up and get your mindset ready," Hawkins said. "I was about to enter that mode, but (Brown) got that pick and I was finally like, 'Yeah, it's over.'"

The blocked kick returned for a touchdown was UW's first in school history. It was also the first one App State had ever given up.

"I tell you what, if there was ever (a better time for it), I don't know when it was," co-special teams coordinator Benny Boyd said. "That was poetic, it was right on point.

"I know maybe some of our fans wish we could not make it as close. Hell, as a coach, I do, too. But I tell you what, the way that our guys stick together and the way that our guys fight and the way that our guys believe in one another, we exemplified it on the field out there."

It wasn't all too surprising for Boyd to see Hawkins take off with the ball for a 62-yard touchdown return in the final minutes of the game. Boyd knew a big play was coming before App State had even hiked the ball.

"That game was a little extra special," Boyd said. "Jakorey and I have a strong bond. My aunt passed away, and we laid her to rest on Friday the 22nd, the day before the game. Jakorey grabbed me on the sideline leading up to that block and he said, 'I refuse to lose. I'm not going to let us go down here, coach.'

"The fact that that happened the way it did happen, it was, personally, extra special."

With UW's offense struggling to move down the field all night, Hawkins knew special teams could be an avenue for the Cowboys to stay in the game. While he serves as one of UW's starting defensive backs, he takes his role on special teams just as seriously.

"Before the play, I was just thinking, 'What can I do to win the game?'" Hawkins said, "If they (made the field goal), they go up eight and we'd have to go to overtime (to win).

"I was on the left side at first, and something just told me to go to the right side, because they had two tight ends over there, so I guess that was the weak side. Once I saw DeVonne had hit the ball, the ball was already kind of bouncing on the ground, and I just caught it right in motion off my left hip and just kept running."

While Hawkins was rewarded with the first touchdown of his career, it was a team effort to set the Cowboys up with the miraculous comeback win. Boyd credits everyone involved in the field goal block for helping Hawkins get the game-winning score.

"I saw Wyoming football," Boyd said. "What I mean by that is, Jordan Bertagnole created a huge hole that Easton Gibbs then pushed DeVonne Harris through. DeVonne Harris blocks the kick, and with Jakorey playing hard, the ball took a really good bounce for us and bounced to him.

"It was the convergence of a couple guys doing their job selflessly that led to us obviously having the biggest play of the night."

A long journey

Hawkins grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and committed to Mississippi out of high school. He played in 26 games and had six career starts with the Rebels, but was ready for a new challenge following the 2021 season.

"I saw everyone in the (NCAA transfer portal) going to these big schools and everything, and I was just like, 'I want to go somewhere where I can lead,'" Hawkins said. "I felt like at Ole Miss, I wasn't playing for whatever reason, but I also always knew I didn't want someone to dictate my career.

"I wanted to still play football, and I knew my worth. That kind of led me here."

Hawkins played in 12 games in his first season with the Cowboys last fall, including nine starts. He finished the year with 30 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception.

Boyd, who also coaches UW's cornerbacks, has seen exponential growth from Hawkins since his arrival on campus two years ago. The key for one of UW's best cornerbacks will be to continue to grow as his senior year hums along.

"First of all, Jakorey's heart shows up, and you saw that," Boyd said. "He's been dealing with some injury situations that have made it tough for him, but he grits it out and shows up every day for his teammates.

"His maturity has continued to improve. His off-field preparation, I think that marries up with his maturity. As he's gotten more mature, he's continued to prepare better. It's always meant a lot to him, and now he's understanding how to put the work in leading up to the game to get him to go out and play at his best level. I'm really proud of him."

What sticks out about Hawkins is his willingness to put maximum effort in on every play, including on special teams. UW's defense was on the field for more than 40 minutes against App State, but one special teams play was enough to propel the Cowboys to a 3-1 nonconference record.

"Special teams is just another snap, and every snap is important," Hawkins said. "It's a game of inches, and it came down to that final field goal, and it won the game.

"Every day, you go hard in practice with every little rep. You just keeping going hard, because you don't know when it's going to be your last. I just give it my all every time I'm out there."

Boyd believes Hawkins' mindset when it comes to special teams starts from the top. It has become a cultural mainstay for the Cowboys to make plays on special teams, and that hasn't changed this season.

"Special teams is important here, and our goal is, first and foremost, we want to make sure we're not the reason we lose," Boyd said. "And then if we can do our job to make a play to put our team in a position to win the game, man, that's icing on the cake.

"Just with the mentality here and the culture of our program, special teams is important and something our guys take pride in how we perform and how we prepare and what we do to help our football team."

Harris' field goal block against App State was UW's second in four games. The max block personnel was something Boyd and the rest of the coaching staff cooked up during a pregame meeting earlier in the week.

"It's really cool," Boyd said. "More so for the players to see that, 'Man, if we just do our job and trust the scheme, good things are going to happen.' I've been fortunate in my coaching career at the college level where I've been a part of teams that have blocked kicks.

"Generally how it starts is, you get one, and then it starts to grow. When you get one, then you find a way to get two, and then you get two, and it starts to multiply. Hopefully, we can continue that trend."

Moving ahead

Hawkins' late-game heroics earned him Mountain West special teams player of the week for the first time in his career. He finished the game with five tackles and two pass breakups, one of which came in the end zone during App State's last offensive drive.

Hawkins' standout performance didn't go unnoticed by UW coach Craig Bohl.

"He's a lot more focused," Bohl said Monday. "Last year, he was in transition. What you're seeing him do is pay attention to the details of the things coach Boyd is coaching him on. His technique has improved, and he's been much more consistent."

UW is 74th in the country at 230.8 passing yards allowed per game, and that includes two matchups with Big 12 opponents in Texas Tech and Texas. While Hawkins and the rest of the secondary have held their own for the most part, Boyd knows there's always more room for improvement.

"I've been proud of the way we've battled," Boyd said. "We've had some different adversity that has come up, which is obviously going to happen in football, but our guys have battled. They've stayed the course, they trust each other, they trust the game plan, and they try their best to execute.

"I've been pleased with how we've gone out there, but definitely not satisfied. We're still going to try and grind to get better and to make sure that we are a group that not only does our job, but we push it over the top a little bit to give our team an advantage."

With his first career touchdown now in the rearview mirror, last weekend's win over App State will be a memory Hawkins revisits for a long, long time.

"It's gotta be No. 1 (football memory)," Hawkins said. "First touchdown, and to break a record, it's just a blessing to God. It's the stuff I dreamed of as a kid. To be able to do it in a game, it felt surreal."

