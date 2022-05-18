Hawkins wins battle of North Carolina police chiefs for Gaston County sheriff post

In the race that featured a pair of police chiefs vying for Gaston County sheriff, it was the head of the Belmont Police Department that took the seat.

Belmont Police Chief Chad Hawkins, who grabbed 55% of the vote, won over Mt. Holly Police Chief Don Roper, who got 45%.

Alan Cloninger, who has served as sheriff of Gaston County for 16 years, announced his retirement in August, WBTV reported.

To view the full local election results from Gaston County, visit ncsbe.gov.