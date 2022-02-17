Hawkish Fed Tanks Demand at 30-Year TIPS Auction

Elizabeth Stanton
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The hawkish shift by the Federal Reserve is dashing demand for inflation-indexed Treasuries as investors bet rising interest rates will tame surging consumer prices.

That was strongly underscored by an auction of new 30-year TIPS Thursday that drew a yield of 0.195%, the highest since February 2020. It was also roughly 5.5 basis points higher than the yield in pre-auction trading moments before the bidding deadline at 1 p.m. in New York, a sign that dealers over-estimated demand.

A tail of that size in long-maturity TIPS, a smaller and less-liquid market than regular Treasuries, isn’t unheard of. But Thursday’s was among the worst 30-year TIPS sales by that measure of the past decade. After the results, the yield on old 30-year TIPS, which briefly traded below 0.10% before the auction, surged above 0.20%.

The auction went begging “because when the Fed hikes, their primary goal is to move long-end real rates higher,” said Gang Hu, managing partner at Winshore Capital Partners LP. “Yes, we have moved them higher by a fair amount, but to be long them is to fight the Fed.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

