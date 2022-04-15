Hawkish Fedspeak keeps dollar king, yen slumps to 20-year low

Kevin Buckland
·3 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a two-decade peak against the yen and kept close to a two-year high to the euro on Friday, as more hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations for faster U.S. policy tightening.

The greenback was 0.43% higher at 126.40 yen after earlier reaching 126.56 for the first time since May 2002.

The euro slipped 0.14% to $1.0812, heading back toward the overnight low of $1.0785, a level unseen since April 2020.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that a half-point rate rise next month was "a very reasonable option," in a further sign that even more cautious policymakers are on board with faster monetary tightening.

By contrast, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said around the same time that there was no clear timeframe for when ECB rates would start to rise, adding that it could be weeks or even several months after the central bank winds down its stimulus scheme in the third quarter.

"Williams spoke openly of the need to move rates more swiftly and above neutral," further buoying the dollar, Tim Riddell, a macro strategist at Westpac wrote in a client note.

By contrast, the ECB "revealed a more dovish reaction function to the inflation news than the market had discounted," he said.

U.S. Treasury yields resumed their climb overnight, following a two-day decline, further buoying the greenback. Treasuries did not trade in Tokyo on Friday because of the Good Friday market holiday in the United States, as well as other regions including Australia, Hong Hong and the U.K. [US/]

The dollar index rose 0.08% to 100.48, edging back toward the two-year high of 100.78 reached on Thursday.

For the week, it has climbed 0.64%, while the euro has dropped 0.58%.

Against the yen, the dollar has climbed 1.71%, heading for a sixth straight winning week.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Tuesday that the government is watching yen moves and their impact on the economy "with a sense of urgency".

"Despite repeated verbal intervention over the past few weeks from Japanese policymakers, USD/JPY has continued to rise alongside higher U.S. yields," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

"The odds of direct FX intervention are rising, in our view," and "should increase significantly once USD/JPY enters the 127-130 range," they said.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar hovered near a three-week low of $0.7392 reached on Wednesday, last trading down 0.2% on the day at $0.7404.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin continued to consolidate close to a four-week low of $39,218.15 reached on Monday, last changing hands at $40,005.50.

"Bitcoin is in the danger zone as risky assets are tumbling as the bond market selloff resumes," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a note.

"If it breaks below $38,000, it could get ugly real fast."

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's cenbank is not aiming to manipulate currency, PM says

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the central bank's monetary policy is aimed at achieving its 2% inflation target, not at manipulating currency rates, brushing aside the view the country must end an ultra-low interest rate policy to stem sharp yen declines. Kishida also said the recent rise in domestic inflation was due mostly to a global spike in crude oil and raw material costs, rather than the weak yen. "The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is conducting monetary policy to achieve its 2% inflation target, not to manipulate currency rates," Kishida told parliament, when asked by an opposition lawmaker about the relationship between the yen's declines and the central bank' prolonged ultra-loose policy.

  • Sri Lanka Seeks Immediate Funds as Aid Talks Shift to D.C.

    (Bloomberg) -- A Sri Lankan delegation is headed to Washington next week, looking to secure up to $4 billion from the International Monetary Fund and other lenders to help the island nation pay for food and fuel imports and limit debt defaults.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Both Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. E

  • Musk's Twitter play sparks concerns about distraction, stock sales at Tesla

    Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter sparked concerns among Tesla investors and analysts that the electric carmaker could suffer as the chief executive becomes distracted by his takeover play and the possible sales of Tesla shares to fund the deal. The billionaire entrepreneur, who also heads rocket company SpaceX, targeted Twitter Inc on Thursday with a $43 billion takeover offer. The idea of Musk working to close that deal, possibly by selling even more of his Tesla stake, and then overseeing yet another company has Tesla observers worried.

  • Yen drops to 20-year low against dollar

    The yen hit its lowest level against the dollar in two decades on Wednesday, extending recent falls as the gap widens between Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and Fed tightening.

  • BOJ Says Won’t Issue Digital Currency to Achieve Negative Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan won’t issue any digital currency with the aim of achieving negative interest rates, a senior BOJ official said on Wednesday, the clearest denial yet of an idea often floated by analysts and academics.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJ

  • Cutting off Russian gas to cost Germany €220bn and trigger European recession

    Cutting off Russian gas to the EU is likely to cost Germany €220bn in lost output and trigger a recession across the Continent, as experts warn about the bloc's dependency on the Kremlin for energy.

  • Exclusive-Oil traders to cut Russian oil purchases from May 15 - sources

    LONDON (Reuters) -Major global trading houses are planning to reduce crude and fuel purchases from Russia's state-controlled oil companies as early as May 15, sources said, to avoid falling foul of European Union sanctions on Russia. The EU has not imposed a ban on imports of Russian oil in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, because some countries such as Germany are heavily dependent on Russian oil and do not have the infrastructure in place to swap to alternatives. Trading companies are, however, winding down purchases from Russian energy group Rosneft as they seek to comply with language in existing EU sanctions that were intended to limit Russia's access to the international financial system, the sources said.

  • China keeps medium-term policy rate unchanged, but markets expect more easing

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank kept borrowing costs of its medium-term policy loan unchanged for the third straight month as expected on Friday, despite Beijing calling for more monetary stimulus to cushion an economic slowdown. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 150 billion yuan ($23.52 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.85% from the previous operation, to "maintain banking system liquidity reasonably ample", according to an online statement. Thirty-one out of the 45 traders and analysts, or nearly 70% of all participants in a Reuters poll, forecast no change to the MLF rate.

  • China March new home prices stall again as COVID damps sentiment

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Growth in new home prices in China was flat again in March versus the previous month, government data showed on Friday, pointing to fragile demand as growing COVID-19 lockdown measures dampened consumer confidence. Average new home prices in 70 major cities were unchanged on a month-on-month basis for the second time in a row, according to Reuters calculations based on March data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). On a year-on-year basis, new home prices rose 1.5%, the slowest pace since November 2015, and easing from a 2.0% gain in February.

  • Fed's Williams: 50 basis point hike is a 'very reasonable option' for May

    "I think that's a very reasonable option," Williams told Bloomberg Television in an interview. "I do think from a monetary policy point of view, it does make sense for us to move expeditiously towards more normal levels of the federal funds rate, and also move forward on our balance sheet reduction plans." The Fed raised interest rates last month for the first time in three years, but uncertainty stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine kept it from raising rates more than a quarter-of-a-percentage point, minutes from its last policy meeting showed.

  • Silver Prices Pulled Back Despite Rising Inflation Concerns

    Silver prices slid as benchmark yields extended gains.

  • U.S. stocks dip, bond yields climb on tightening concerns

    Wall Street stocks finished lower while bond yields and the dollar rose on Thursday as investors worried about the potential for aggressive U.S. policy tightening as other central banks around the world moved to reduce support. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped, following two days of declines, after a flurry of U.S. economic data such as retail sales and jobless claims and the European Central Bank's announcement of less aggressive than expected tightening plans. New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that the U.S. Federal Reserve should reasonably consider raising interest rates by a half percentage point at its next meeting in May, which was seen as a further sign that even more cautious policymakers are on board with bigger rate hikes.

  • Circle raises $400 mln, teams up with BlackRock to develop USDC

    Circle, the issuer of the world’s second-largest stablecoin USDC, has raised US$400 million in its latest funding round with major investments from BlackRock and Fidelity Management and Research, as the stablecoin issuer looks to explore possibilities with the traditional financial world. See related article: Circle’s growth outpaces Tether as it doubles valuation Fast facts Circle […]

  • PNC CEO talks legacy BBVA gains in 1Q, looming weakness in office properties

    Leader of Pittsburgh's biggest bank thinks Pittsburgh will be among several metros across the U.S. struggling with fewer people working at office buildings.

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip

    These two digital finance giants have taken painful haircuts in recent months, but there's nothing wrong with their long-term business prospects.

  • 3 Dividend Kings to Hold Until You're Blue in the Face

    There are Dividend Aristocrats -- those S&P 500 stocks that have increased their payouts for at least 25 straight years -- and then there are Dividend Kings, the real royalty among dividend stocks. Here are three Dividend Kings that have the strong fundamentals to keep rewarding their shareholders for years to come, making them good choices to buy now, or if you already have them, to just keep on holding on: American States Water (NYSE: AWR), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Target (NYSE: TGT).

  • Fed aims to bring elevated inflation under control: Mester

    "Currently, labor markets in the U.S. are very tight and inflation is very elevated," Mester said in remarks prepared for delivery at the University of Akron in Ohio. "Our intent is to reduce accommodation at the pace necessary to bring demand into better balance with constrained supply in order to get inflation under control while sustaining the expansion in economic activity and healthy labor markets."

  • Fed's Harker says expects 'methodical' rate hikes to fight 'too high inflation'

    "While the Fed cannot do much to ameliorate the supply issues that are increasing inflation, we can begin to affect demand," Harker said in remarks prepared for delivery at Rider University in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. The speech reiterated Harker's recent views on the outlook and the effect of tighter monetary policy, which he said will help reduce economic growth this year to around 3.5% and to 2% to 2.5% in the next couple years. Inflation too "should begin to taper" this year, he said, ending 2022 at around 4% and over the next couple years falling to the Fed's 2% target.

  • Colts hosted CB Stephon Gilmore for free-agent visit

    The Colts hosted CB Stephon Gilmore on a free-agent visit.

  • When Does a Senior Citizen on Social Security Stop Filing Taxes?

    Tax Tip of the Day: If Social Security is your sole source of income, then you don't need to file a tax return - but other forms of income are taxable.