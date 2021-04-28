Hawley bill would spotlight Chinese electronics in defense systems

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Gould
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON ― Defense contractors would be required to tell the Pentagon if China, Russia, Iran and North Korea made any of the printed circuit boards in systems they were supplying, under legislation Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced on Wednesday.

The PCBetter Act would also establish a 10-year electronics supply chain fund of an unspecified size aimed at strengthening U.S. manufacturing of electronics and supporting implementation of supply chain security initiatives, according to a fact sheet.

That step would likely be seen as a boon to the American electronics industry, which says the number of U.S. companies that make circuit boards has atrophied from 1,500 in 2000 to fewer than 200 today, with most manufactured in China.

The coronavirus pandemic woke up Washington to how many of the country’s supply chains moved overseas, sparking President Joe Biden to order his administration to submit reports on supply chain risks.

“Chinese printed circuit boards pose a serious threat to the integrity of America’s defense systems,” Hawley, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement Wednesday. “It is imperative that we give the Department of Defense the tools it needs to secure its printed circuit board supply chains, so that our warfighters can have full confidence in the weapons they rely on to protect our nation.”

The idea behind a spate of new laws to target the use of Chinese technologies by defense contractors has been to lessen U.S. dependence on electronics from China, which is seen as a strategic rival that could use sabotage or hack American systems. However, those same laws have saddled the defense industry with a raft of requirements it sees as costly and cumbersome.

The new bill would require contractors, when they supply the DoD with an IT system, to provide a list of each printed circuit board, attesting to whether it was made in a covered country or not ― or if the provider could not make a determination.

It would also establish a testing, remediation and prevention regime to address vulnerabilities in IT systems that contain or may contain printed circuit boards made in those countries.

Are banned Chinese cameras watching the US military?

It would mandate implementation standards for several laws from recent years that target Chinese-made technology. Those include a ban on Chinese telecommunications and video surveillance gear (Section 889); limits on the DoD acquiring printed circuit boards from China and others (Section 841); and requirements that defense microelectronics meet trusted supply chain standards (Section 224).

The National Defense Industrial Association’s policy chief, Wes Hallman, said industry is “broadly supportive” of the aims of “well-meaning” legislation to ensure defense systems aren’t corrupted by an adversary. However, he said, defaulting to a static, compliance-based mode won’t be effective against ever-changing threats.

What industry does favor is fostering safer alternative suppliers domestically, as Hawley’s bill intends to do.

“Nobody wants to be dependent on single source, especially a single source that’s problematic,” Hallman said. “The defense-industrial base and NDIA has been highly supportive of making investments in domestic capabilities in microelectronics.”

Meanwhile, the electronics trade group IPC has been lobbying Washington for a lifeline and measures to strengthen the defense electronics-industrial base. The trade group has encouraged the Pentagon to continue making strides to understand the complex supply chain for the electronics it uses.

“I would suggest to you that DoD does not yet have the full visibility that it wants or needs into that supply chain,” said IPC’s government relations lead, Chris Mitchell.

The conversation comes on the heels of the House Armed Services Committee establishing a defense supply chain task force expected to tee up fast legislative fixes for inclusion in the next defense policy bill later this year. The Pentagon has launched an assessment of fragilities in its supply chains in response to Biden’s recent order.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, Bonds Struggle for Direction as Fed’s Powell Defends Easy-Money Policy

    Treasury yields slipped as the central bank chairman spoke to the press, and underlying price moves indicated that his comments may have been more dovish than expected

  • Ex-GA deputy bragged to extremist group about beating Black man in custody, FBI says

    Federal agents say the former Marine also threatened to charge Black Georgians with felonies to prevent them from voting and texted about killing “liberal politicians.” Here’s what happened in court.

  • Girl Scout cookies take flight in Virginia drone deliveries

    A Google affiliate is using drones to deliver Girl Scout cookies to people's doorsteps in a Virginia community. The town of Christiansburg has been a testing ground for commercial delivery drones operated by Wing, a subsidiary of Google's corporate parent Alphabet. Now the company is adding the iconic boxed cookies to the more mundane drugstore offerings, FedEx packages and locally-made pastries, tacos and cold brew coffees it's been hauling to a thinly populated area of residential subdivisions since 2019.

  • UN Syria envoy says there's interest in stepped up diplomacy

    The U.N. special envoy for Syria said Wednesday that key global players are interested in stepped-up international diplomacy to “unlock progress” toward ending the country’s 10-year war. Pedersen told the U.N. Security Council he spoke about the need for more constructive and comprehensive diplomacy to make progress toward resolving “this highly internationalized conflict” with senior officials from a number of countries. “I appreciate that key international interlocutors are expressing interest in this idea,” Pedersen said.

  • 'Local Idiot' Josh Hawley Mocked For His Most Clueless Big Tech Complaint Yet

    The senator's name was trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

  • Video: Chicago man had gun, back turned when police shot him

    A 22-year-old Chicago man who was fleeing police had his back turned and appeared to drop a gun when an officer fatally shot him late last month, video released Wednesday shows. Chicago's independent police review board released video and other investigation materials pertaining to the March 31 killing of Anthony Alvarez, a day after letting his family see it. Before the release, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for calm in a repeat of just two weeks ago, when she did the same before the release of footage showing police kill 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson to be 'ultimate arbiter' of investigation into himself

    Queen's former private secretary to be Boris Johnson’s new adviser Jeremy Warner: Europe's leaders are betting everything on red with reopening gambit European Parliament ratifies Brexit trade deal by huge majority Coronavirus latest news: NHS app will become your vaccine passport Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson will have the final say on whether he breached the ministerial code over the Downing Street flat, Number 10 has revealed. Former private secretary to the Queen Lord Geidt was appointed as the new independent adviser on ministers' interests this morning, charged with prioritising the so-called "cash for curtains" row. But the Prime Minister's official spokesman said Mr Johnson has concerns that an independent adviser with powers to launch probes could be drawn into an investigation with "trivial or vexatious complaints". "So he will remain the ultimate arbiter of this," he said. The Geidt probe will run in parallel to one carried out by Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, and both are distinct to the formal investigation launched by the Electoral Commission this morning. A spokesman for the watchdog said they had "reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred". During a heated PMQs, Sir Keir Starmer said this was "incredibly serious". The Labour leader added: "Can the Prime Minister tell the House does he believe that any rules or laws have been broken in relation to the refurbishment of the Prime Minister's flat?" Mr Johnson: "No, I don't. What I believe has been strained to breaking point is the credulity of the public." Follow the latest updates below.

  • AP sources: Justice Department search Rudy Giuliani's NYC home and office

    Federal investigators executed search warrants Wednesday morning at the Manhattan home and office of Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s attorney, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

  • Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer

    Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who orbited the moon alone while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made their historic first steps on the lunar surface, died Wednesday. Collins died of cancer, his family said in a statement: “Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way." Collins was part of the three-man Apollo 11 crew that in 1969 effectively ended the space race between the United States and Russia and fulfilled President John F. Kennedy’s challenge to reach the moon by the end of the 1960s.

  • U.S. Stocks Fluctuate, Bonds Gain on Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks swung between gains and losses, while Treasuries turned higher after the Federal Reserve maintained its support for the economy.Policy makers strengthened their view of the economy and said that recent increases in inflation looked “transitory,” reassuring investors that the central bank is in no hurry to tap the brakes on growth. The dollar was lower, the 10-year Treasury rate was at 1.61% and gold was little changed.“No news is good news as far as the market is concerned because it means the Fed will remain accomodative for the near future,” said Ellen Hazen, portfolio manager and principal at F.L.Putnam Wealth Management. “This is a Goldilocks Fed. It is exactly what the equity markets are looking for.”The Fed decision came as investors parsed the latest batch of corporate earnings reports. Alphabet Inc. rose toward a record after its results showed a surge in ad sales. Microsoft Corp. was among the biggest drags, dropping to a three-week low after the software maker failed to deliver the blockbuster results some analysts were looking for. The S&P 500 was little changed while the Nasdaq 100 fell.Among other earnings-related news:Boeing Co. dropped after it burned through more cash than expected in the first quarter.Texas Instruments Inc. fell the most in two months after it gave a sales forecast that some analysts saw as weak.Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. will report after the close of trading Wednesday.With stock valuations about 25% above their five-year average, investors have been searching for new catalysts to sustain the bull market momentum.A string of encouraging data and rapid vaccination progress have boosted optimism about growth prospects in the developed world, reviving the so-called reflation trade in recent days. A release Thursday may show the U.S. gross domestic product increased an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter.Crude-oil futures rose after OPEC+ expressed confidence in the demand outlook with plans to boost supply, even India’s raging Covid-19 crisis is causing near-term pressure.Here are some key events to watch this week:President Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarterThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 3:17 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2117The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3939The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.65 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.80%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $64 a barrelGold futures were little changedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Covid-19 in India: Cases, deaths and oxygen supply

    Maps, charts and graphics explaining what is happening and what the authorities are doing about it.

  • Cuomo Questions Census Accuracy after NY Loses House Seat

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the state is exploring its legal options after losing a congressional seat due to population shifts recorded in the 2020 census. The Empire State came up just 89 residents short of keeping the seat, the Census Bureau said Monday when it released the results of the count. The seat was reassigned to a different state. Cuomo claimed that the total count may have been off and accused the Trump administration of making illegal immigrants “nervous to come forward” during the counting process. “I do believe the federal government had a chilling effect,” he said. “We’re looking at legal options because when you’re talking about 89 — that could be a minor mistake in counting, right?” Cuomo is a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump and had blamed the former administration for an array of troubles afflicting New York; the governor repeatedly blasted Trump’s pandemic response when the state became a coronavirus hot spot last spring. However, in recent weeks Cuomo has faced a number of scandals himself, including over his administration’s efforts to conceal the total coronavirus death toll in the state’s nursing homes. The Democratic governor has also been accused of sexual misconduct by at least nine women. Though he is the subject of investigations by state lawmakers and the state attorney general, he has refused to resign. The reapportionment, which is the result of residents fleeing the state, will bring New York from 27 congressional districts to 26. Preliminary data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in December showed that roughly 126,000 people left New York between July 2019 and July 2020. The state lost about 1.4 million residents to other states from 2010 to 2019, according to a report by the Empire Center released in January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the U.S. It is unclear which House seat will be eliminated, though it is likely to belong to a Republican, according to Fox News.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Hexo, and Aphria Stocks Are On Fire Today

    Marijuana stocks are lighting up in Wednesday afternoon trading, with shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) and Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) both gaining 4.8% through 1 p.m. EDT, and Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) surging more than twice as much, up 11%. You can thank Bank of America for that. Early this morning, Bank of America resumed coverage on a trio of the best-known marijuana stocks: Aurora Cannabis (which is up today), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) (which is merging with Aphria, sending that stock up), and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC).

  • ‘Child abuse, really?’: Dr Fauci responds to Tucker Carlson criticism of face coverings for children

    ‘I think that’s self-evident that that’s bizarre,’ says chief medical adviser of Fox News anchor

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘heartbroken’ as she is again denied bail

    Alleged sex trafficker claims she is suffering sleep loss and ‘intimidation’ by jail guards

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Iran deal parties seek nuclear talks momentum, U.S. briefs Gulf states

    VIENNA (Reuters) -World powers and Iran sought on Tuesday to speed up efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord, as the United States reassured its Gulf Arab allies on the status of the talks. Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia began a third round of meetings in Vienna to agree steps that would be needed if the agreement, which was abandoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, is to be revived. The main differences are over what sanctions the United States will need to remove, what steps Iran will need to take to resume its obligations to curb its nuclear programme, and how to sequence this process to satisfy both sides.

  • ‘We can’t have cars flying,’ Keselowski says in wake of Talladega win, Logano crash

    Observer exclusive: Brad Keselowski also breaks down his first win of the season, and the importance of winning again in 2021.

  • White House blasts comedian Joe Rogan after he tells young people to skip the vaccine

    Comedian, podcaster and mixed martial arts TV host, Joe Rogan, tells listeners to his podcast to skip the Covid vaccine

  • Donald Trump blasts Liz Cheney’s polling as ‘sooo low’ calling her a ‘warmongering fool’

    Wyoming Republican representative voted to impeach former president in January