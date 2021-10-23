Hawley Calls for Merrick Garland to Resign over FBI School-Board Memo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caroline Downey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley has called for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s resignation over the Justice Department memorandum directing the FBI and federal law enforcement to probe and potentially prosecute “harassment” and “threats” leveled by parents against school board members.

“Merrick Garland mobilized the FBI to intimidate parents without legal basis and, we now know, premised on misinformation he didn’t bother to verify. It was a dangerous abuse of authority that has badly compromised the Justice Dept’s integrity and Garland’s. He should resign,” Hawley tweeted Friday.

Garland testified before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday to answer questions from lawmakers regarding the memo. During the hearing, he denied that the memo constituted a financial conflict-of-interest with his son-in-law’s co-founding role at Panorama, a consultancy that sells progressive education materials the likes of which many parents have objected to at school board meetings.

The senator’s demand came after the National School Board Association formally apologized to its members across the country for requesting federal intervention from the Biden administration to potentially target parents who protest at local school board meetings as “domestic terrorists.”

Garland issued the original order in response to the NSBA letter authored by executive director Chip Slaven, who did not consult the organization’s board of directors and at least 19 state school board association chapters before sending it, nonprofit Parents Defending Education revealed.

The NSBA also coordinated with the White House to iron out the details of the letter asking for federal involvement to determine whether parent “threats” qualify as domestic terrorism under the Patriot Act, the Washington Free Beacon first reported. Of the 24 incidents cited in the letter, the vast majority did not involve physical threats but rather tense verbal exchanges and disruption by parents attending school board meetings.

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans assail U.S. effort to protect school boards from violent threats a 'snitch line'

    Republicans in Congress blasted a U.S. Justice Department initiative to protect local school board officials from threats of violence by people angry at anti-racism curriculum and masking mandates, with one calling the policy a "snitch line" to report parents. At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, they assailed Attorney General Merrick Garland about his Oct. 4 memo telling the FBI and federal prosecutors to address, with local law enforcement, a rising number of violent threats directed at members of school boards, fueled by claims that school curricula addressing racism are attacks on America. In his testimony Garland rejected the charge, saying the department aimed to prevent violent threats against members of school boards - typically low-profile and sometimes volunteer posts.

  • Garland refuses to commit to ethics review over DOJ school board memo

    Attorney General Merrick Garland repeatedly refused to commit to an ethics review after Republicans raised conflict of interest concerns about his son-in-law’s left-wing education company in the wake of a Biden DOJ memo aimed at threats and violence at school board protests.

  • Then and Now: Will Today’s Roaring ’20s Meet a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Donald Trump’s New Social Network Violated Software-Licensing Terms, Tech Org Says

    A test version of Donald Trump’s Twitter-like social network violated open-source software licensing terms, according to the not-for-profit Software Freedom Conservancy. The Software Freedom Conservancy, which enforces open-source software agreements, said Trump’s Truth Social website — launched by the newly formed Trump Media & Technology Group — failed to provide the source code to users, […]

  • Blanding makes her voice heard in Virginia governor's race

    The second and final debate in Virginia's closely watched governor's race had been underway for about 10 minutes when a woman started shouting from the audience. For Princess Blanding, disrupting the debate was all in a day's work. Blanding, a Black activist and educator known for her dogged advocacy for racial justice and police reforms, is making a long-shot third-party bid for governor.

  • National School Board Group Communicated with White House while Crafting Letter Likening Parents to Terrorists

    The National School Board Association communicated with the White House before releasing a letter asking the FBI to probe alleged threats made against school-board members.

  • Sonia Sotomayor Issues Scathing Dissent After Supreme Court Refuses to Block Texas Abortion Ban

    "Every day the Court fails to grant relief is devastating, both for individual women and for our constitutional system as a whole," the justice wrote. The court will hold oral arguments in November

  • The ETF revolution is going to disrupt bitcoin

    This week ProShares launched the first ETF in the US for bitcoin, and it won’t be the last. “We call it the ‘great cost migration,'” Eric Balchunas, an exchange-traded funds expert at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in an interview last month.

  • Trump Lashes Out at ‘Bully’ and ‘Lowlife’ Meghan McCain

    Former "View" co-host responded to the former president's insults by thanking him "for the publicity"

  • FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie

    The FBI on Thursday identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip. The remains, a backpack and notebook believed to belong to Laundrie were discovered Wednesday in a Florida wilderness park, according to the FBI. The FBI's Denver office said in a news release a comparison of dental records confirmed that the remains were Laundrie.

  • Every Day, Biden Smells Like More of a Loser

    Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via GettyWith a hint of confusion in his eyes and a whiff of failure in the air around him, Joe Biden is watching his approval ratings continue to plummet to the point where just 42 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.Which makes sense, since at least so far Biden really doesn’t seem very good at this whole being president thing despite dreaming of and preparing for it for decades. With his staff trying to hide him from the press, and his pencha

  • Jake Tapper Says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Has 'Issues' After Her Rant On Bannon Vote

    "Her behavior suggests somebody that ... is not tethered to reality or basic standards of decent behavior," the CNN host said of her fight with Liz Cheney.

  • Harris met by Bronx cheer, heckled while promoting infrastructure push in NY borough

    NEW YORK — Welcome to the Bronx. A heckler interrupted Vice President Kamala Harris' speech Friday as she promoted the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda at a YMCA in the borough. Harris was discussing the details of the expansive infrastructure plan before a room packed with New York elected officials and some local families when a man began shouting about families who died in ...

  • DHS awards $455,000 contract to build fence around Biden beach house

    A $455,000 fence may soon surround President Joe Biden's Delaware beach house.

  • Cheney dismisses Greene with 'space laser' quip during confrontation on House floor

    Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney, two Republicans who are miles apart in terms of ideology and political style, got in a heated spat on the House floor Thursday afternoon.

  • US cleans up Biden's 'commitment' to defend Taiwan from Chinese invasion

    The Biden administration is again playing cleanup after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense in the event of an invasion by mainland China -- despite decades of policy that leaves that an open question.

  • Trump wants the National Archives to keep his papers away from investigators – post-Watergate laws and executive orders may not let him

    Nixon resigned after tapes he had fought making public incriminated him in the Watergate coverup. Bettmann/Getty The National Archives is the United States’ memory, a repository of artifacts that includes everything from half-forgotten correspondence to the paper trails that document the days of the country’s life. The National Archives contains such items as bureaucratic correspondence, patents and captured German records. It holds Eva Braun’s diary and photographs of child labor conditions at

  • Rep. Boebert appears to catch Rep. Nadler sleeping during Garland hearing

    Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted out a video that appeared to show House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., sleeping during a congressional hearing Thursday.

  • China says ‘no room’ for compromise or concessions over Taiwan after Biden’s comments

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China's longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.

  • Biden delays release of secret JFK assassination files

    President Joe Biden ordered yet another delay in the release of secret files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy yet to see the light of day more than 50 years after his death.