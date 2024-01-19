Hawley council approves apartment complex with reduced height; housing need cited

The conditional use request for a two-building apartment complex was approved by Hawley Borough Council, concluding a 90-minute hearing, Jan. 10. Although some neighbors expressed concerns over traffic and quality of life, other comments were made about the need for housing for working families in Wayne County.

The developers for Barker Street Partners LLC returned with a modified plan, to not exceed the 35-foot maximum height allowed in the zoning ordinance by using two buildings side-by-side. Last May, the developers appealed to the Zoning Hearing Board for a variance to the ordinance height restriction, asking for a single structure that could have reached 60 feet.

Council President Ann Monaghan related that there were four people present who spoke against the project: Carolyn Hirt, Sharon Wharton, Ruth Ann Carlson and a Church Street resident, Sonny Whitty. Lois Beck and Hirt also sent a letter not favoring the project.

Monaghan said concerns included degrading quality of life; putting too much traffic onto Barker Street; creating a hazard for people with disabilities who live in these other two apartment projects (Hawley Village Apartments immediately next to the site and Barker Street Apartments on the opposite side of Hawley Village); excessive noise and lighting.

The two existing apartment buildings are home to many senior citizens and people with disabilities. Concerns have been stated over the safety of people with mobility aids using Barker Street, which lacks sidewalks. Hawley Village residents in back enjoy a tranquil view of greenery and wildlife, where the new apartments will be built.

The developers have stated that they are planning "moderate" rent levels, and it is not designed as "senior housing."

This map sketch shows the proposed apartment two-building complex at right (in green), and Hawley Village Apartments (in yellow). Barker Street Apartments (not shown) is immediately off the map at left. The red arrows depict the planned one-way traffic flow, with traffic heading in along an easement off of Church Street at lower right, and traffic heading out along Barker Street, at left. Forty vehicles a day are foreseen, according to the traffic engineer who testified at the conditional use hearing for Barker Street Partners LLC held Jan. 10, 2024, at Hawley Borough Hall. This map has been adapted from the one rendered for the applicant by Tompkins Engineering.

Project representatives Jay Cooperman and Adam Tannebaum were present, as well as several expert witnesses, including a traffic study engineer, John Wichner, who gave statistics from a preliminary study.

The council shared concerns regarding the increase in traffic for Barker Street and its impact on the safety of neighboring residents.

This study showed that there would be an approximate average increase of 40 vehicles daily on Barker Street. This narrow, dead-end street off Penn Avenue mostly serves Barker Street Apartments and Hawley Village Apartments. The new complex would be at the very end of Barker Street, behind Hawley Village.

To address the traffic flow and cut in half how much is on Barker Street, the plan is to have traffic enter along an easement from Church Street and exit onto Barker Street. Both driveways, for ingress and egress, would be one-way traffic. The egress will follow a route around Hawley Village Apartments on the right side as seen from the front.

A land development engineer also spoke, discussing the size of the project and its compliance with borough ordinances, including zoning. Setbacks from boundary lines, garbage collection, mail delivery and emergency plans were all covered.

"Cooperman assured the borough that all necessary requirements and conditions would be met," Monaghan said. A separate land development hearing, yet to be scheduled, will cover many of these items.

The developers assured the borough that these units were not short-term vacation rentals, but would require a minimum one-year lease, and all tenants will be screened, Monaghan related.

According to the developers, each building will be two and a half stories high, 150 feet long and 72 feet wide and have a gable roof. One is to have 22 apartments and the other 24. Most units will have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. There may be a few one-bedroom apartments where an elevator shaft limits space.

Maximum lot coverage is 47.5% Parking for 80 vehicles is planned.

Council approved the request with a vote of 6-0; councilor Joseph Faubel was absent. Monaghan said that a final list of conditions will be announced at the Feb. 14 council meeting. Among these conditions will be required approvals from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Wayne Conservation District. Conditions will also include the extent of the council's ability to regulate the health and safety concerns addressed, she said. One option discussed is a tree buffer facing the back of Hawley Village.

Among the people present speaking favorably of the project was Justin Genzlinger, CEO of Settlers Hospitality Group (SHG), based in Hawley. He stated that the developers have a good reputation, and he trusts they will deliver a good project. SHG also supports adding much-needed housing in Hawley where residents can work and live. Among them, he said, are the members employed by Settlers Hospitality.

Genzlinger also said that the project helps the local economy by increasing the tax base and housing employed residents who will conduct their personal business in town.

A support letter from the three Wayne County commissioners states that they endorse efforts to address "the enormous housing shortage we have here in Wayne County for working class people." This type of project, situated in town, is exactly what the recently published Wayne County Housing Project supports, to attract people to live and work here but need affordable housing, the letter states.

The commissioners stated that employers have told them of the difficulty of attracting new employees, with the lack of viable housing options locally.

Henry Skier, President/CEO of AMSKier Insurance, submitted a letter stating, "Availability of modern and attractive rental housing near the Hawley office and shopping areas will complement the initiatives of community-minded citizens and investors and visitors to dream what we can be and to stimulate ongoing growth as we 'Paint the Town,'" he wrote, referencing a downtown community art project he is working on.

"The Skier family celebrates Hawley as our hometown where we encourage AMSkier existing and new staff to live in the borough and to enjoy the continuing development of our downtown Hawley and the possibilities of new apartment homes nearby," he wrote.

State Rep. Joe Adams, a Hawley native, said the presentation was well done, and the hearing remained cordial and professional as views both negative and positive were shared. “Housing is definitely needed in the area... This appears to be the right location and certainly positive for the town and townspeople.”

To access the Wayne County Housing Study, visit: waynecountypa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5692/Wayne-County-Housing-Study-Final?bidId=

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Hawley apartments: 2 buildings, 46 units approved by council