Hawley and Cruz campaigns sent fundraising messages to supporters as Capitol under siege

Alex Woodward
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Moments before Donald Trump-supporting rioters breached the US Capitol, a fundraising email from Senator Josh Hawley’s campaign was sent to supporters, following the Republican’s spurious objections to results from the 2020 presidential election that sought to legitimise the president’s false claims of a stolen election.

The Missouri Republican was the first among GOP senators to announce plans to object to electors in one of the states that certified results for president-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

His campaign email was sent out as a joint session of Congress convened on 6 January to formally count the Electoral College votes.

In his email, he said: “Many career politicians in the DC establishment want me to stay quiet. I suppose you can assume nothing I do will matter. That it won’t matter if I object or not, so I should sit by and do nothing."

“But this is not about me!" he added. "It is about the people I serve, and it is about ensuring confidence in our elections.”

Read more: Live updates from Capitol riot aftermath

An automated campaign text from Texas Senator Ted Cruz, among a dozen other senators who pledged an attempt to overturn election results, also was sent to his supporters as lawmakers convened.

“I’m leading the fight to reject electors from key states unless there is an emergency audit of the election results,” the message said. “Will you stand with me?”

Moments later, the House and Senate were forced into recess, as pro-Trump rioters – incited by the president and propelled by conspiracies and false claims of voter fraud – broke into the Capitol, threatening lawmakers barricaded in their chambers and offices.

On Fox News on Wednesday, Republican Senator Tom Cotton condemned “some senators who, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow yesterday’s actions in Congress could reverse the results of the election or even get some kind of emergency audit."

"That was never going to happen, yet these senators, as insurrectionists literally stormed the Capitol, were sending out fundraising emails,” he said.

Missouri’s Kansas City Star, Senator Hawley’s home-state newspaper, issued a damning editorial placing the failed insurrection’s blame on his shoulders and arguing he "has blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt.”

The editorial said that "no one other than President Donald Trump himself is more responsible” for the violence that led to the death of at least four people at the Capitol, including a woman who was fatally shot by Capitol Police.

Read More

What happened in DC? A timeline of insurrection

Josh Hawley announces he will object to electoral votes on 6 January

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Photos: How newspapers around the world covered the deadly riots at U.S. Capitol

    Images of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Wednesday were splashed on front pages across the globe.

  • Giuliani asked senator to block vote count in newly released phone recording

    Giuliani, recorded asking Tommy Tuberville to commit election fraud, left his message on the wrong senator’s phone. In two days of stunning developments, another shocking story is emerging from the administration of President Donald Trump. Rudy Giuliani, the former-hero ex-mayor of New York City who has turned into a top adviser and attorney for Trump, has been recorded calling on a sitting U.S. senator to commit election fraud.

  • Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence. Tsarnaev, 26, calls his treatment in the handwritten suit filed Monday “unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory.”

  • Cotton, Rubio Condemn Republicans Who Opposed Electoral Certification ‘For Political Advantage’

    Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton chastised several of their fellow GOP senators on Thursday for their behavior ahead of Congress's certification of the electoral vote count, which a group of senators said they opposed."You have some senators who, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow yesterday's actions in Congress could reverse the results of the election," Cotton said on Fox News."These senators, as insurrectionists literally stormed the capitol, were sending out fundraising emails. That shouldn't have happened, and it's got to stop now," he continued.The Arkansas Republican appears to be referring to fundraising messages from Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri that were sent just as pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon.Shortly before the rioting began, Hawley’s campaign sent a fundraising email promoting his decision to object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes being counted."I'm leading the fight to reject electors from key states unless there is an emergency audit of the election results. Will you stand with me?" read Cruz's fundraising text, which was blasted out after evacuation procedures began in the Capitol.Cotton emphasized that he was never planning to object to the electoral certification but said he still supports an independent commission to study the November election and propose reforms.Rubio tweeted Thursday morning that "some misled you" regarding whether the vice president "could reject ballots" and whether "objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit.""They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money," the Florida Republican wrote.Hawley was the first GOP senator to say he would object to the certification of electoral votes, promising to oppose Pennsylvania's results.Asked whether he believes Trump is responsible in part for the rioting, Hawley acknowledged, "I don't think urging people to come to the Capitol was a good idea" but added that "the responsibility of violent criminal acts is with violent criminals."Earlier this week, a group of eleven Republican senators led by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas announced they would object to the certification of one or more states' electoral votes.That group included Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Braun of Indiana, Steve Daines of Montana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and John Kennedy of Louisiana, as well as senators-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

  • Explainer: How a U.S. Senate divided 50-50 on party lines could work

    Twin wins by Democrats in two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, if confirmed, could divide the chamber 50-50 and give Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote. Raphael Warnock, a Black Baptist preacher, beat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, declared victory with a narrow lead over incumbent David Perdue.

  • Proud Boys boast they caused 'absolute terror' during Capitol riot

    The group says it intentionally dressed in black on the day of the riot

  • Pakistani Shiites continue sit-in over killing of 11 miners

    Hundreds of minority Shiites continued a sit-in for a fourth straight day Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan to protest the killing of 11 Shiite Hazara coal miners by the Islamic State group. Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's request that the miners be buried, family members insisted they would do so only when Prime Minister Imran Khan personally visits them to assure their protection.

  • House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

    Tempers flared on the House floor early Thursday during speeches for and against an objection to recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania — the final hurdle in the counting of Electoral College votes, delayed by the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday by a mob supporting President Trump. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Pennsylvania, lit into his Republican colleagues, telling them their objections have no merit and "don't deserve an ounce of respect. A woman died out there tonight, and you're making these objections."There was a commotion from the GOP side after Lamb said the people storming the Capitol would have been arrested if they weren't white, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) to call for order. "Enough has been done today already to try to strip this Congress of its dignity, and we don't need to do any more," Lamb said, adding that some of his colleagues had fueled the mob by repeating lies about the election. A few moments later, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) objected, saying Lamb was calling him a liar. Pelosi shot down the objection, and then things nearly came to blows.> "There will be order in the House."> > Watch tensions rise on House floor during debate on Pennsylvania ElectoralCollege Vote Objection.> > Note: C-SPAN does not control cameras in the House. pic.twitter.com/sQ1vAIxc0t> > — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021The benches cleared, and the deputy sergeant at arms got involved. PBS's Lisa Desjardins explains what happened off-camera:> 6\. Democrats got on feet, from other side of the chamber many (a dozen?) started moving quickly, almost running thru rows to where Harris was. > 7\. Republicans started doing same. > 8\. A staffer - it may have been the Sgt. at Arms moved even more quickly to separate them.> > 2/> > — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 7, 2021"We want this government to work more than they want it to fail," Lamb said after the fight was defused, then ceded the floor.More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Biden reportedly nominating Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for commerce

  • Former Capitol police chief shares thoughts on why officers appeared to let rioters in

    "Sometimes when you don't have enough personnel, you can't stand and fight a large crowd like that," Gainer said.

  • China steps up COVID-19 curbs near Beijing as infections rise

    Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave. The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days. Hebei also accounted for 43 of 64 new asymptomatic cases - people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but not yet showing symptoms of COVID-19.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Biden reportedly nominating Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for commerce

  • Giuliani pushed senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Huckabee: 'I'd love to see some Democrats' demand a 'full accounting' of election results

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'

  • China plays down WHO concern about delay in coronavirus team's trip

    China played down on Wednesday World Health Organization (WHO) concern about a delay in authorisation for a visit by team of experts looking into the origins of the novel coronavirus, saying arrangements were being worked out. The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" that China had not authorised the entry of the team for the investigation, which he said was a WHO priority. The novel coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and has since spread around the world.

  • Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

    President Trump reportedly spent much of Wednesday "cocooned" at the White House as his supporters stormed the Capitol, and his aides say he has become "mentally unreachable."While a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' session to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and leaving four people dead, Trump was "cocooned at the White House and listening only to a small coterie of loyal aides," all while resisting calls from advisers to condemn the rioters, The Washington Post reports."He kept saying: 'The vast majority of them are peaceful,'" an administration official told the Post. "'What about the riots this summer? What about the other side? No one cared when they were rioting. My people are peaceful. My people aren't thugs.' He didn't want to condemn his people."Now, Axios reports that some of Trump's "stalwart aides and confidants" have "given up trying to communicate with him" altogether, "considering him mentally unreachable.""His closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague," Axios writes, adding, "The president's final days in office will be lonely ones."Although Trump did ultimately release a video on Twitter in which he called on those rioting in the Capitol to go home, the video also again included his false claims that the election was stolen. According to the Post, aides had asked Trump not to include these false claims in the statement, but he went off script and threw them in anyway. Ultimately, some aides believe Trump "did irreparable damage to his presidency and legacy," the Post writes, with an administration official saying, "He was a total monster today."More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Biden reportedly nominating Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for commerce GOP Sen. Tom Cotton not-so-subtly knocks Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for inspiring Capitol siege for 'political advantage'

  • Wong questioned, US lawyer released in Hong Kong crackdown

    Jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested on a new charge under the national security law on Thursday while an American rights lawyer who was detained in a sweeping crackdown was granted bail. Friends and family of Wong, who is serving a 13 1/2-month prison sentence for organizing and participating in an unauthorized protest in 2019, were informed that he had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law and was taken away to give a statement on the new charge, according to a post on his Facebook page. The post also stated that Wong's lawyer was unable to meet with him, and that Wong had been transferred back to prison after giving the statement, which was not disclosed.

  • Hungary proposes extending remote learning for secondary schools - state sec

    Hungary is proposing extending remote learning for secondary schools beyond next Monday due to high coronavirus infections and uncertainties over a new variant of the virus that first emerged in the United Kingdom, a state secretary said. Zoltan Maruzsa told an online briefing on Thursday that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government would make a decision about the extension on Friday, adding however that classroom teaching in secondary schools was unlikely to resume next week. "The government will decide tomorrow, but I am asking schools to prepare for in-person teaching not to start again on Jan. 11."