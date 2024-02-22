Hawley woman arrested in relation to fatal north Abilene crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has made an arrest in the investigation of a Virginia woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle last Friday.

On February 16 at 9:40 p.m., crews responded to a major vehicle collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 3100 block of Pine Street.

UPDATE: Pedestrian in fatal crash identified, police search for driver

Courtesy of the Taylor County Jail

The vehicle traveling on Pine Street struck a woman who was in the roadway and continued without stopping, according to the Abilene Police Department. The pedestrian was dead on police arrival and identified as 58-year-old Brenda Ann Janiszewski Jodoin of Virginia.

On Wednesday, February 21, APD arrested 28-year-old Gabriella Lujan. She was charged with Second Degree Felony Accident Involving Death and Failure to Stop and Render Aid in connection to the fatal collision.

Lujan remains in the Taylor County Jail at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.