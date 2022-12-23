Haworth: 'Imposing' phone mast for historic village refused

Telecommunications company CK Hutchinson said a phone mast would solve a 'coverage hole' in Haworth, but planners said it would impact negatively on residents

A 5G phone mast will not be allowed to be built in a West Yorkshire village because it would add an "imposing modern element."

CK Hutchinson Networks submitted plans to Bradford Council for an 60ft (18m) mast on Vale Mill Road, Haworth.

But Bradford Council has rejected the application, saying it would have a "deleterious impact on the living conditions of nearby residents".

It would be "overbearing" and would "dominate the area", the council said.

Proposals put forward by CK Hutchinson Networks said the mast would fill a 5G "coverage hole" in the village.

'Visually jarring'

Haworth, Cross Roads and Stanbury Parish Council had initially opposed the plan, saying the location, on a residential street, was "wholly inappropriate for such equipment."

The company argued the mast was needed to provide good 5G signal in Haworth, and said there were already other elements of street furniture such as lampposts on the street.

But planning officers said the proposal would add an "imposing modern element which would be visually jarring and detrimental to the character of the area".

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said officers had acknowledged there was a "coverage hole" in the location and agreed the pole would have extended 5G service across the area.

However, they said the "siting and appearance of the mast" would cause "unacceptable harm to the visual amenity of the locality."

