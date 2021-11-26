‘Hawt mom alert’: Molly Sims understood the assignment on Thanksgiving trip to Miami

Really? Seriously? That’s 48?

Molly Sims has to be gaining followers by the second after posting a series of snaps in Miami.

The supermodel is in town for the Thanksgiving holiday with her family, which includes her husband Scott Stuber, 52, and their three kids.

By the looks of her social media, Sims was also celebrating her sister in law’s birthday.

During the trip, Sims showed her fans her adorable outfit, a white swimsuit and beige coverup, from a terrace overlooking the ocean.

“I understood the assignment,” wrote the Kentucky native.

Another pic showed her in Miami Beach on the sand in a floral and colorful tropical-printed bikini, accessorized by a straw hat.

“I like my outfits to match my vibe,” Sims wrote.

Commenters were way complimentary (no trolls here):

“Queen.”

“Classy and sassy.”

“Hawt mom alert.”

We are totally taking fashion tips from her on our next trip to the beach.

As for her workout routine, Sims told Health magazine she was into doing a quick (20 minute) circuit routines almost every day.

“On good days, workout. On bad days, workout harder,” she wrote next to one of her workout videos, adding a personal trainer also helps.