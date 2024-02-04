Hawthorne man, 72, killed in single-vehicle crash in Alachua County

A 72-year-old Hawthorne man was killed in a Friday morning crash in Alachua County, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Here's what we know:

When did the crash happen?

Friday at 10:58 a.m.

Where did the crash happen?

State Road 20 at Southeast 169th Street.

What caused the crash?

According to the release, the man was traveling in a pickup truck at high speed east on State Road 20. The vehicle veered from the roadway and struck a guardrail in the median, causing it to overturn. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

