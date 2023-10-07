Hawthorne man charged following crash that killed motorcyclist in Fair Lawn

A Hawthorne man was arrested Thursday evening after a crash left a motorcyclist dead in Fair Lawn.

William Clark, 38, faces vehicular homicide charges for the death of 33-year-old Harold Almonte of Hawthorne, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced Friday night.

Police in Fair Lawn responded to a call on Wagaraw Road near Maple Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Officers stated that the truck Clark was driving crossed the double yellow line and hit a motorcycle going the other way, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

North Jersey: Bergen County school district faces harassment lawsuit. Here's what it claims

Bergen County: Did Bogota police investigate Nadine Arslanian Menendez's crash according to protocol?

The motorcycle then hit a utility pole. The driver, Almonte, was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries. Police believed that Clark was driving while under the influence of alcohol and arrested, the statement said.

Clark faces charges of vehicular homicide resulting in the death of another, while in violation of driving while intoxicated. He was also give multiple motor vehicle summonses and was taken to Bergen County Jail while awaiting his first court appearance.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hawthorne man charged following crash that killed man in Fair Lawn