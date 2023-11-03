Hawthorne man convicted of manslaughter for 2020 shooting

A Hawthorne man was convicted of aggravated manslaughter in the August 2020 shooting and assault of a man on a Paterson street, authorities stated Friday.

Tyheem Jones, 40, was found guilty following a day and a half of jury deliberation, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. He faces 10 to 30 years in prison, of which 85% must be served under the No Early Release Act.

The state presented evidence that showed Jones, along with a minor and other unidentified suspects, assaulted 18-year-old Nicolas Reyes near the intersection of Auburn Street and Godwin Avenue on Aug. 27, 2020, according to the prosecutor's office. Reyes died a short time later.

The crime followed a shooting on Godwin Avenue that occurred several minutes earlier. The entire assault was captured on surveillance camera and lasted approximately 11 minutes.

Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Evan Mongiardo represented the state during the trial, and Jones was represented by Joel Harris.

Jones will be sentenced before Judge Joseph Portelli on Jan. 25, 2024.

