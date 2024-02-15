Hay bale fire burning in southwest Oklahoma City
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg, a Kansas City native, shares his perspective on a uniquely American crisis and its impact on a communal tradition that may have just changed forever.
Funny how perception of Saudi Arabia's investment in golf has changed completely in just a few short years.
Amid another high-profile shooting, here's what research says about how exposure to gun violence takes a toll on children.
Lancia used its second lease on life to develop a new Ypsilon with an electric drivetrain, an unusual design, and a high price tag.
New York City is suing Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok for "fueling nationwide youth mental health crisis."
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab start off the show by acknowledging the tragic shooting in Kansas City and offering their condolences before transitioning into some of the breaking news around the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with DC Steve Wilks after a shaky playoff run, and Chris Jones loudly proclaimed that he is staying in Kansas City despite being a free agent. The duo discuss what went wrong for Wilks in the Bay and whether or not they expect Jones to actually return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. The duo also discuss the continuing debate around Kyle Shanahan's in-game decisions during Super Bowl LVIII and whether or not he deserves the heat he's getting. The Chiefs are the team everyone in the AFC will have to chase for the foreseeable future, so Fitz and Frank take a dive into each AFC contender's current situation and give their blueprint for how the team can compete with KC in the playoffs in the next year or two. The duo give their thoughts on the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns before finishing the show by deciding if they think each of these teams have a realistic chance of catching up by next season.
Wilks lasted one season as the team's defensive coordinator.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
MLB will add new features to its MLB.TV streaming app this season, including the option to watch four games at once on more devices.
The Chiefs defensive tackle played on a one-year deal and is a free agent this March.
"We want them to have the ball," Kelce said. "They want it, they can have it."
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't pulling any punches when it comes to his rivalry with Apple.
Spags just helped the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five years,
Let's reset the MVP race, featuring four favorites, with roughly 30 games to go in the season.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
"To say that the Niners can’t win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement,” Shanahan said.
The 2024 Super Bowl ratings took “a leap, not a creep.” A TV expert helps us make sense of the jump.
