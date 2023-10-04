Hayden man convicted of stalking arrested after finding 'new victim,' deputies say

Oct. 3—A Hayden man was arrested on Monday for stalking, something he was on probation for after being charged with the same crime in 2021.

Robert J. Clemens, 42, began "exhibiting similar behavior with a new victim" according to the Kootenai Count Sheriff's Office. An arrest warrant was issued for first-degree stalking and a felony probation violation.

Deputies were able to find Clemens and arrest him without incident, KCSO said.

Clemens was previously charged with attempted strangulation, obstructing a telecommunication line and intimidating a witness, which were all dismissed by prosecutors, court records show.

Clemens then pleaded guilty to domestic battery in the presence of a child and was later convicted for second-degree stalking in 2022. He was released from prison in December .