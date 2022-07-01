Hayden mother sentenced to 8 years in prison for causing significant injuries to infant

Jun. 30—A Hayden mother will spend at least eight years in prison after causing broken bones and other serious injuries to her 7-week-old infant last year.

Hailey N. Harris, 26, pleaded guilty in March to felony injury to a child. Judge John Mitchell sentenced her June 22 to eight years in prison, with two additional years possible , according to court minutes.

The child's father, 26-year-old Nicholas T. Branson, pleaded guilty June 15 to felony injury to a child and felony forcible sexual penetration by a foreign object for his role in the abuse of the girl. Branson is set for sentencing by Mitchell on Aug. 24.

The child was taken to Kootenai Health in December and transferred to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, court minutes said. She had bleeding around her brain, multiple rib fractures, multiple fractures of the right and left lower extremities, and blunt force trauma to the abdomen, injuring her liver, among other injuries.