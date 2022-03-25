Hayden Panettiere, boyfriend Brian Hickerson involved in bar fight at LA's Sunset Marquis hotel

Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend were involved in a bar fight outside the Sunset Marquis hotel in the early morning hours on Friday.

A video released by TMZ shows the giant brawl consisted of a large group of men and women, including Panettiere and her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed they responded to the scene, but the parties involved were not present by the time authorities arrived.

"We responded to a fight call at 12:18 a.m. Upon the deputies arrival they did not see anyone that was a victim of a crime, nobody came forward saying they were assaulted and everybody was gone prior to their arrival," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's told Fox News Digital on Friday.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the argument first started between Panettiere, Hickerson and other patrons inside the hotel bar. According to the report, one person from the other group claimed Hickerson spit on them and a manager kicked everyone out.

"While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip," a spokesperson for the actress told Fox News Digital. "That same individual, along with the group he was with, began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside. Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to defuse the situation. Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is OK."

The video shows a wild scene outside the famed hotel, with women and men screaming and hurling insults. The three minutes of footage begins with a fired-up Hickerson outside the hotel and Panettiere, 32, attempting to hold him back to stop him from getting violent. An unidentified woman in front of Hickerson shouts "back the f--- up."

The situation escalated, with the men and women running after one another until a big fight breaks out on the ground. At one point, Panettiere could be seen on the ground involved in the altercation.

Hickerson has a lengthy criminal history. He is reportedly on probation until 2025.

He was arrested in 2020 for reportedly assaulting Panettiere in separate incidents between May 2019 to January 2020. He was then sentenced to 45 days in county jail after he pleaded no contest to two counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

After the altercation ended, Panettiere is seen walking back to the hotel, where she apologized to staff, per TMZ.

