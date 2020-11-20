Hayes Software Systems Crowned Winner at 2020 CITE Annual Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayes Software Systems was named the winner of the CITE (California IT in Education) Asset Management Showdown held as part of the 2020 CITE Annual Conference. The award was voted for by conference attendees. Hayes Software Systems received the majority of the votes tabulated, with 50% of voters in favor of Hayes' solution.

The showdown featured top asset management companies from across the nation including Hayes Software Systems, Incident IQ, Vivacity Tech, and Follett School Solutions. Attendees at the conference voted for Hayes based on preferred features such as systems integration, customer service, inventory tracking capability, reporting, and affordability.

"Working with Hayes isn't just a customer and vendor experience," said Bob Fishtrom, Director of Information Systems for Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District, when asked why he chose Hayes for his school district. "It's a relationship where school districts are listened to, supported 24/7, and we've become a family."

Each competing company was given five minutes to share their asset management product features and highlight customer testimonials. Members of the audience, made up of school district technology specialists and leaders, asked questions in real-time, focusing on product functionality, support processes, and the benefits of working with each company.

"It is an honor to be included in the CITE Asset Management Showdown with top solution providers in the space," said AnnaMaria Gallozzi, Senior Solutions Engineer at Hayes. "We had the opportunity to put our product up against some of the best in the industry, and 50% of attendees felt we brought the most value. It's such a great accomplishment to have been chosen as the winner."

Hayes Software Systems is a privately held company in Austin, Texas, that has been supporting K-12 education for 30 years by managing assets for their entire lifecycle and providing peace of mind and confidence in inventory data. Hayes has helped over 9,500 schools, including 35 of the country's top 100 districts, positively impacting over 7,000,000 students. Hayes also services higher education, state agencies, and government entities. For additional information, visit https://www.hayessoft.com to learn more.

