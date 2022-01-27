Haley says Biden, Harris should resign for 'the good of our country'





Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in an interview that President Biden and Vice President Harris should resign over their handling of foreign policy.

Haley said that Biden's press conference was "absolutely cringeworthy" and his comments on Russia and Ukraine gave too much away.

"You never show your cards especially when you don't have any," she said on The Guy Benson show Wednesday. "And that's literally what he did."

She suggested that "if Biden loved our country," he and Harris would resign. She added that America's rivals would do "whatever they wanted" if the U.S. "looked weak" and criticized the Biden administration's strategy handling the Russian threat to Ukraine.

"And, you know, when you don't have a strong America, you don't have a safe world. And that's what's getting ready to happen. My only hope and prayer is that they get it together and realize that this isn't about America. This isn't about NATO. This is about all of us. This is about safety. This is about strength. This is about freedom winning," Haley said.

Haley also slammed Biden over his administration's handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of American service members and Afghan nationals.

"Look at the situation. We are in a dangerous situation. He destroyed Afghanistan. He's put us in a situation with Russia," she said.

The comments from Haley come amid tense relations between the U.S., Russia and NATO over its military buildup along the border of Ukraine. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops at the border with the former Soviet nation, prompting concern from the international community about an invasion.

Russia has denied that it will invade Ukraine but demanded that NATO cease its expansion eastward to ex-Soviet countries, including Ukraine. This demand has been rebuffed by the organization as a non-starter.

Biden himself garnered blowback from U.S. lawmakers after remarks he made during a two-hour press conference during which he appeared to distinguish a Russian invasion from a "minor incursion." The White House scrambled to clarify his remarks shortly afterward.

Biden has said that should Russia invade Ukraine, the country would be met with crippling economic sanctions.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.