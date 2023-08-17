Hayling Island sunflower farm's plea over naked photo shoots

Some visitors have been stripping off for photographs among the sunflowers

A sunflower farm has urged visitors to keep their clothes on after some reportedly stripped off for photos.

Stoke Fruit Farm on Hayling Island said it had an "increase of reports of naked photography taking place" at its Sam's Sunflowers visitor attraction.

One visitor said her son stumbled across a woman wearing "just a thong" and "didn't know where to look".

Sam Wilson, who runs the site at Northney, confirmed there had been a few "isolated incidents" of nudity.

He said there had been reports of four naked photo shoots since the flower-picking fields opened on 28 July, three of which had been on the same day.

Mr Wilson said: "We have always had photo shoots here but they are always respectfully done and it's always organised so other people are not affected.

"People are having fun and taking pictures for their Instagram but we just ask that they keep their clothes on."

A message on the farm's Facebook page said: "Reminder to all, we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers!

"We are having a increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please."

One visitor commented: "Yes, we stumbled on a 'session' - I'm not a prude but I don't expect to see almost naked bodies while searching for the best blooms."

Another reported a woman wearing "just a thong", adding: "Our son got a right eyeful last night, should have seen his face!!"

Most commenters saw the funny side, although some speculated whether it had been a publicity stunt, while others defended the right of people to be naked in public.

One man wrote: "Nothing wrong with topless. So teach children it is not right and the taboo continues."

