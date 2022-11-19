Haynes International Full Year 2022 Earnings: In Line With Expectations

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$490.5m (up 45% from FY 2021).

Net income: US$45.1m (up from US$8.83m loss in FY 2021).

Profit margin: 9.2% (up from net loss in FY 2021). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$3.65 (up from US$0.71 loss in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Haynes International Meets Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) was also in line with analyst expectations.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.6% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Metals and Mining industry in the US are expected to remain flat.

The company's shares are down 5.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Haynes International (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

