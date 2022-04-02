Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) jumps 13% this week, taking one-year gains to 68%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) share price is 64% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 5.0% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Also impressive, the stock is up 36% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Since the stock has added US$70m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While Haynes International made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Haynes International grew its revenue by 6.0% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 64%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Haynes International, it has a TSR of 68% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Haynes International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 68% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Haynes International is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

