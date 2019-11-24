Some Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shareholders Are Down 19%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. In fact, the share price is down 19%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

Check out our latest analysis for Haynes International

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Haynes International moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

The revenue decline of 1.0% isn't too bad. But it's quite possible the market had expected better; a closer look at the revenue trends might explain the pessimism.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HAYN Income Statement, November 24th 2019 More

We know that Haynes International has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Haynes International stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Haynes International the TSR over the last 5 years was -9.0%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Haynes International provided a TSR of 14% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 1.9% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. If you would like to research Haynes International in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

But note: Haynes International may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.