Is Haynes Publishing Group (LON:HYNS) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Haynes Publishing Group P.L.C. (LON:HYNS) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Haynes Publishing Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Haynes Publishing Group had UK£2.49m of debt in November 2018, down from UK£4.57m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£5.09m in cash, so it actually has UK£2.60m net cash.

LSE:HYNS Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

How Strong Is Haynes Publishing Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Haynes Publishing Group had liabilities of UK£12.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£22.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£5.09m as well as receivables valued at UK£10.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling UK£19.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Haynes Publishing Group is worth UK£33.3m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Haynes Publishing Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that Haynes Publishing Group's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 58% over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Haynes Publishing Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Haynes Publishing Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Haynes Publishing Group produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 63% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.