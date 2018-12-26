Are Haynes Publishing Group P.L.C. (LON:HYNS) Shareholders Getting A Good Deal?

Haynes Publishing Group P.L.C. (LON:HYNS) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, HYNS is currently valued at UK£27m. I will take you through HYNS’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

Is Haynes Publishing Group generating enough cash?

Haynes Publishing Group generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Haynes Publishing Group’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Haynes Publishing Group’s yield of 7.65% last year indicates its ability to produce cash at the same rate as the market index, taking into account the company’s size. However, given that the risk for holding single-stock Haynes Publishing Group is higher, this may mean inadequate compensation above and beyond merely investing in the whole market.

Is Haynes Publishing Group’s yield sustainable?

Can HYNS improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 34%, ramping up from its current levels of UK£10m to UK£14m in three years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, HYNS’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 17% in the upcoming year, to 4.6% by the end of the third year. However the overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

High operating cash flow growth is a positive indication for Haynes Publishing Group’s future, which means it may be able to sustain the current cash yield. But, in saying this, investors are taking on more risk by buying one single stock as opposed to a diversified market portfolio, but they are being compensated at the same level. Not the best deal! Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I suggest you continue to research Haynes Publishing Group to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is HYNS worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Haynes Publishing Group's board and the CEO's back ground.

