Haynesville assets hit the block as natural gas prices rally

FILE PHOTO: Pier at Dominion's Cove Point LNG plant is seen at Maryland's Chesapeake Bay
Jessica Resnick-Ault
·3 min read

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firms are looking to sell companies and land they own in the second-largest U.S. natural gas producing formation, where values have surged along with gas prices worldwide and booming U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

So far this year, the Haynesville formation in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas has had four deals totaling $1.65 billion, according to Andrew Dittmar, director at Enverus. Next month, the Haynesville is expected to produce a record 13.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), about 15% of U.S. shale gas output.

U.S. gas futures recently touched 12-year highs, and prices have skyrocketed even more in Europe and Asia, where buyers are desperate to lock down supply to deal with growing needs for power.

Smaller firms see the natural gas rally as a chance to divest assets they have held for three years or more. There are several big transactions in the offing, each estimated at over $1.5 to $3 billion, as well as buyers looking to purchase smaller assets from individual holders, according to advisors.

The sellers include private equity companies that held off from selling when prices plunged last year early in the coronavirus pandemic.

"They were planning a 2020 exit three years before and then 2020 just didn't materialize," said Brock Hudson, managing director at Carl Marks Advisors, an investment bank that provides financial and operational advisory services.

Gas futures have rallied this year, touching a high of $6.280 last month, more than twice the seasonally-adjusted 10-year average of $3.0141.

There is additional space on pipelines from the Haynesville to export hubs on the Gulf Coast including Sabine Pass, Louisiana, and Freeport, Texas. By comparison, lines running from the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania are near capacity. The United States now exports roughly 10 billion cubic feet of gas daily as LNG, with several companies expected to add more space in coming months and years.

Haynesville producer Rockcliff Energy, a private-equity backed firm with over 1 bcfd of production, is expected to go on the block by the end of this year, according to people familiar with the company.

Rockcliff offered high-yield debt last month, a move some companies have taken to improve balance sheets before pursuing strategic options, such as a sale of the company. Rockcliff did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters previously reported that Haynesville producers such as GeoSouthern are already on the block.

Dollar-per-acre values have risen substantially, said Dittmar at Enverus. Comstock bought Haynesville producer Covey Park in 2019 at $3,000 per acre adjusted for production. This year, two deals were valued at nearly four times as much per acre.

Companies eager to produce gas as a cleaner alternative to oil, like Chevron Corp, have also expressed interest in the Haynesville.

Buyers have turned to the Haynesville as acreage deals became harder to come by in the Permian basin of Texas and New Mexico, said Ben Heinzelmann, president at Energy Domain, a marketplace for sellers to market their mineral, royalty, and non-operated working interests.

Gas exporters like Tellurian Inc say they are among the potential buyers for gas assets coming to market. The company is boosting gas production in the Haynesville ahead of plans to start construction on its Driftwood LNG export plant in Louisiana in March 2022.

"We are aggressively pursuing upstream acquisitions," said Charif Souki, co-founder and executive chairman of U.S. LNG developer Tellurian. "There are plenty of targets in the Haynesville that make sense."

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault, additional reporting by Arathy Nair and Shariq Khan in Bangalore, Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Scramble To Upgrade 8 Hot Stocks Fast Enough

    How do you know you've caught a hot S&P 500 stock by the tail? It's rising even faster than analysts can hike their price targets on it.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims hit 19-month low as labor market tightens

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a 19-month low last week, pointing to a tightening labor market, though a shortage of workers could keep the pace of hiring moderate in October. "Hiring demands remain robust, and the short supply of potential workers should make employers think twice about cutting payrolls," said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 290,000 for the week ended Oct. 16, the lowest level since the middle of March in 2020, when the nation was in the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • North Korea says its sub-launched missile didn't target US

    North Korea hit back at U.S. criticism over its test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, saying it was rightfully exercising its rights for self-defense and that the weapon doesn’t specifically target the United States. The comments by an unidentified spokesperson of the North’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday came as the U.N. Security Council was set to hold an emergency closed-door meeting over the launch at the request of the United States and the United Kingdom. Tuesday's launch of a new ballistic missile from a submarine was the North's first test of such weaponry in two years and the most significant demonstration of its military might since President Joe Biden took office.

  • Gas prices are at a 7-year high, with one California town reaching a whopping $7.59 per gallon

    In a small California town, gas prices hit $7.59 per gallon this week - more than double the national average, which is at a 7-year high.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuz

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.

  • Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for dealmaker

    A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.

  • Want to Collect $1,000 in Dividends Every Year? Here's How You Can With Just a $10,000 Investment

    To earn $1,000 in dividend income on a $10,000 investment, you need one of two things: a high-yielding stock or some patience. Innovative Industrial doubled sales last quarter to $48.9 million, and with profit margins of more than 50%, investors can be confident the company's profit will only get stronger as its business expands.

  • Portillo's begins publicly trading shares under ticker PTLO

    Shares of Portillo's begin trading publicly Thursday.

  • Southwest to trim flights due to staff shortages

    Southwest Airlines said Thursday that recent flight cancelations will cost the company $75 million as it confronts an ongoing labor crunch that has forced it to scale back capacity.

  • Red Hat continues to grow, but IBM's struggles continue

    IBM has been in the midst of a strategy shift with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI since Arvind Krishna was promoted to CEO in last year. Red Hat, the software company it purchased for $34 billion in 2018 has been at the center of it all. With the company reporting earnings yesterday, the financial performance was pretty bleak, but at least Red Hat continues to grow at a brisk pace.

  • How One Australian Coal Giant Turned China’s Ban Into a Win

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s ban on Australian coal imports has proved a boon for Sydney-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc., one of the world’s top producers of the metallurgical variety that’s key to steelmaking.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces J

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Micron announces big changes, expansive plans. What we know about the impact on Boise

    The company hinted that its Boise campus could benefit from proposed federal subsidies aimed at supporting semiconductor research and development.

  • 3 Aerospace Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's no secret that the aerospace sector took a severe hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that context, aviation-heavy conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE), advanced composites supplier Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and simulator and pilot training company CAE (NYSE: CAE) all look like attractive stocks to buy now. GE Aviation is GE's most important business and its most significant earnings and cash-flow generator.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin