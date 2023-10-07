Hays CISD student dies from possible overdose
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old Hays CISD student as a possible fentanyl overdose.
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old Hays CISD student as a possible fentanyl overdose.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.
If you're paying off student loans and want to accelerate the process, here are some tips to help you get started.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Looking to emulate some of pop culture's most glamorous, witchy women? This fall-friendly aesthetic may be for you. The post What’s the trending ‘bimbo vampire’ aesthetic all about? appeared first on In The Know.
A contestant on the reality show says the crew did not intervene when she was allegedly assaulted.
"Who are you to determine whether or not an apology or whatever is satisfactory to a group of people that you do not belong to, who are the people who are offended?" The post Resurfaced 10-year-old racist tweets from beloved influencer couple prompt conversation about holding creators accountable appeared first on In The Know.
Also for the taking: Vizio, Beats, Serta, Cros and more and more — starting at a fall-tastic $11.
Frozen food brands are seeing an "unprecedented" change in consumer behavior, one analyst says.
Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer, who previously worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, has looked to maritime — and more specifically, electric seagliders — for the answer to these two challenges. "How can we do something that's all electric and sustainable in that 50 up to hundreds of miles range and deal with the certification side?" Thalheimer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Importantly, a seaglider is a class of vehicle called a wing-in-ground effect vehicle, or WIG, which internationally and domestically is under maritime jurisdiction.
Elordi and Cailee Spaeny discussed Sofia Coppola's biopic at the New York Film Festival.
Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.
Nearly 60% of an adult’s daily calories comes from ultra-processed foods. How bad are they for you?
One-click checkout software company Bolt Financial is putting a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe behind it and moving on, according to CEO Maju Kuruvilla. “It obviously is a very, very involved process, but we're really happy to put that behind us,” Kuruvilla told TechCrunch. Here’s how it started: The company and its co-founder Ryan Breslow were subpoenaed last year by the SEC to investigate whether the company violated any securities laws during fundraising in 2021.
It's super soft and cozy.
A self-described aspiring farmer's attempt to show off her homegrown watermelon turned into a mishap that TikTok viewers were thrilled was caught on camera. The post Woman’s ‘homegrown watermelon’ reveal turns into a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ appeared first on In The Know.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer break down the news of New York Mets GM Billy Eppler resigning before recapping what happened in the Wild Card round of the MLB Playoffs and previewing each of the four division series that start tomorrow.
Prep for holiday hoopla way before Black Friday — we found Hoover, iRobot and more up to 80% off (!!) ahead of next week's bonanza.
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!
The UAW said General Motors made concessions in talks, agreeing to put EV battery plant workers under the union's "master agreement" in response to union threats to strike at one of its biggest money-making assembly plants.
'Changed my life,' says a fan.