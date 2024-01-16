Hays Co. issues boil water notice for some customers due to ‘mechanical failure’ at water plant

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County has issued a boil water notice for some customers, due to “freezing temperatures” which led to a “mechanical failure at the GBRA water plant,” the county said in a public notice Monday night. The public notice also mentioned that crews were unable to maintain system pressure in the Belterra Subdivision.

Hays County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 and No. 2 customers are affected by this boil water notice, according to officials.

Water must be boiled before it is used for drinking, cooking and making ice, the city said. Water should be brought “to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

Additionally, customers should buy water bottles or “obtain water from some other suitable source.”

Officials will notify customers water is safe for consumption when “it is no longer necessary to boil the water.”

