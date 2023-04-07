Hays County correctional officer indicted, fired in Joshua Wright case

The correctional officer, believed to have shot Joshua Wright at least six times at a Kyle hospital in December, has been indicted and fired from his job, according to authorities.

The officer, identified as 27-year-old Isaiah Garcia, is charged with deadly conduct, a felony offense, said Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins. Garcia had worked for the Hays County Sheriff’s Office since 2018.

“While the Hays County Sheriff’s Office strongly supports our deputies and corrections officers and the duties, many of which put their safety at risk, that they must carry out on a daily basis, we also respect and honor the criminal justice process, including yesterday’s decision by the Grand Jury to move forward with charges in this case,” authorities said in a written statement on Friday morning.

Wright was a pretrial inmate at the Hays County Jail who was shot and killed by Garcia while being treated at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle on Dec. 12. Garcia was on duty guarding Wright in the hospital when the shooting occurred.

The initial statement from authorities provided few details but did allege that Wright first assaulted Garcia and then began running through the emergency room where he was being treated.

Garcia then shot Wright, but authorities did not say in their statement whether Wright was armed or how he posed a threat to others in the hospital.

Charley Wilkison, executive director for the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, in December had originally said Wright was armed with sharp medical instruments, but then walked back that claim saying he moved toward those instruments.

Authorities, who have remained tight-lipped about critical details in the shooting, have still not released the body camera footage showing the 36-year-old's final moments, despite several pleas from Wright’s family and the community to do so.

Deadly conduct is a third-degree felony with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up the $10,000. Garcia surrendered to authorities and was released on a $20,000 bail note.

The Texas Rangers conducted the investigation into the shooting. The results of that investigation, including the video captured by Garcia’s body-worn camera, were presented to the Grand Jury.

“A grand jury is composed of 12 citizens from Hays County and serves as an independent voice of the community,” Higgins said. “After hearing the evidence, the grand jury determined that the offense of deadly conduct was the most appropriate charge."

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office offered its deepest sympathies to the Wright family Friday morning.

“It is our sincere hope that all of the citizens of Hays County can come together to foster peace in our community and our country,” the statement said.

