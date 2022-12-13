Hays County deputy shoots, kills inmate trying to escape Kyle hospital, authorities say

A Hays County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a jail inmate who was trying to escape in a Kyle emergency room, according to the sheriff's office.

The inmate, whose name and gender were not immediately released, had been at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle on Monday receiving medical treatment when a scuffle took place. The inmate first assaulted the corrections officer who was guarding him before they began running through the emergency room, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy then shot the inmate. Medical staff stepped in afterward to try to save the inmate's life, according to authorities, but the person died from their injuries.

Ascension Seton has not commented on the incident or what kind of security is in place at the hospital. This is the second major incident in which law enforcement has been called to a Central Texas hospital. On Sept. 30, Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital in north Austin was put on lockdown after a report of shots fired at the hospital there. No credible threat was found.

The inmate had been in Hays County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bail jumping, fail to appear, reckless driving, criminal mischief, and evading arrest and detention, according to the sheriff's office.

Texas Rangers, the investigative arm of the Texas Department of Public Safety, are called in whenever a sheriff's deputy uses lethal force and are looking into this incident. The officer who shot the inmate was placed on administrative leave until the investigation into the shooting is complete, which is standard protocol in these kinds of cases.

The inmate's name will be released to the public after their family is notified, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with more information about this case can call Detective Travis Terreo with the Hays County sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896, or email travis.terreo@co.hays.tx.us. The case number for the shooting is HCSO 2022-67679.

Information can also be sent to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466.

Statesman reporter Nicole Villalpando contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Hays County deputy shoots, kills inmate trying to escape Kyle hospital