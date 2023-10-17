Hays County officials detain teen accused of sharing false threat to school

The Hays County sheriff’s office took into custody a teenager who is accused of sharing a false threat of violence to Hays High School on Monday.

The 16-year-old, whom the sheriff’s office did not identify because the person is a minor, is charged with false alarm, a state jail felony.

In a Tuesday news release, the sheriff’s office said a “generic” threat of violence targeted several school districts in the area and across Texas, and the Austin Regional Intelligence Center notified law enforcement in those areas. The Hays County sheriff’s office notified school resource officers, who began investigating the origin of the threats.

Later that day, another screenshot was sent on social media that said a threat to a school at Hays High would occur at 1:30 p.m.

In an unrelated incident, fire alarms were set off at Hays High School at 1:30 p.m., which “caused further confusion” and spurred alarm in the community, as several students left the campus and “hundreds” of parents rushed to the school to find their children, the news release said.

A school resource officer learned a 16-year-old student could be responsible for the second screenshot, and the student was found at the high school.

During an interview, the sheriff’s office learned that the student had taken the screenshot from social media and “personalized” it to Hays High School “as a joke,” the news release said. Other students who were alarmed by the threat then shared it on social media.

“Sheriff Gary Cutler would like to remind everyone, threats of school violence are taken very seriously and should never be joked about,” the news release said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Hays County officials detain teen accused of sharing false threat