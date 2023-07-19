Hays County officials seek information about suspicious death after finding burnt remains

Hays County sheriff’s detectives are asking members of the public to come forward if they have information about a suspicious death after they found burnt human remains in Kyle.

On July 10, Hays County deputies responded to the area of 400 Running Bull Lane for a report of a possible deceased person, according to a news release. A local property owner told deputies he’d found burnt human remains on his property. Hays County detectives and crime scene personnel began an investigation.

The dead person was identified as 20-year-old Valentine Castro after an autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The results of the autopsy are pending, the news release said.

Authorities are actively investigating the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding Castro’s death. No other information about his death is available, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Detective David Maddocks at (512) 749-1186 or david.maddocks@co.hays.tx.us.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS, submit information online at P3tips.com or submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Hays County officials seek information on burnt human remains in Kyle