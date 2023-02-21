Hays' (LON:HAS) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Hays (LON:HAS), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hays, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = UK£213m ÷ (UK£2.1b - UK£1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Hays has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Hays' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hays.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Hays' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 35%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Hays has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 54%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Hays' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Hays. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 16% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

