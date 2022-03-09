Hays school board fires second grade teacher accused of indecency with a child

The Hays school district fired second grade teacher Andrew Palmore, who has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child and two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student.

Hays school district leaders used a special meeting Tuesday morning to fire second grade teacher Andrew Palmore, who has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child and two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student.

Palmore had been placed on administrative leave from Blanco Vista Elementary in San Marcos last month. Authorities have said that the felony offenses Palmore is accused of did not occur on school property or during school hours.

Casey Benjamin, a father of two, told the school board his 10-year-old daughter was part of a school running club led by Palmore, who was booked on the charges last week.

Benjamin’s daughter was not harmed, but he hopes the district will take better precautions.

The idea that Palmore was allowed to take this running club to a park in San Marcos that is not near school campus and after hours is unsettling, Benjamin said, especially after learning that the teacher was previously placed on administrative leave in December 2020.

The district at that time had learned Palmore was being investigated by Child Protective Services and law enforcement. However, the 2020 investigation did not result in any charges, nor did the school district receive any information that would have resulted in disciplinary action.

“He would take children to Five Mile Dam Park on a number of occasions where the children outnumbered the adults,” Benjamin said. “He actively recruited kids to join his running club. This is very unsettling for us.”

The Hays school district board of trustees on Tuesday terminated Palmore’s contract.

“This vote should send a strong message that our board appreciates the seriousness of this matter,” said Vanessa Petrea, the board president. “Our board puts protecting the children in our care as our top priority.”

More: Former San Marcos police officer involved in deadly crash, fired for misconduct, wants job back

Andrew Palmore

More: Texas Parks and Wildlife adopt more prescribed burn protocols after Rolling Pines fire

Story continues

According to an arrest affidavit, an 11-year-old girl was dropped off at her friend’s home for a sleepover in January. She told authorities that while she was there, her friend’s father, identified in the affidavit as Palmore, groped her genitals while she was sitting on the couch.

The girl told her mother what happened when she picked her up the next day, and reported it to Kyle police on Feb. 1. Authorities had been investigating the case since then. The school district placed Palmore on administrative leave that day

The district revoked his access to all school campuses and students, and reported the case to the State Board for Educator Certification, the agency that oversees educator licensing in Texas.

During a Feb. 28 interview, he admitted to police this was true, the affidavit states.

Previously, Palmore faced an indecency with a child charge when, in December 2020, a 10-year-old girl said her teacher, identified as Palmore, took her to the park in San Marcos and while they were playing hide and seek, Palmore picked up the girl using one hand to hold her up upper body and placed her other hand between her legs.

He previously told police this was not intentional, and the charges were dropped, but in the Feb. 28 interview after police learned he was involved in the case, Palmore admitted to this incident not being an accident, according to an arrest affidavit.

More: Becerra secures Democratic nomination for Hays County judge on November ballot

The accusation against Palmore is one of more than 500 cases involving allegations of an inappropriate relationship between an educator and student that have been reported across the state in the past 18 months, according to Texas Education Agency officials.

Hays school district spokesperson Tim Savoy said Palmore is not its first employee to face allegations of improper behavior with students, but said the district has robust systems in place to prevent predators or other dangerous people from working for the district.

All employees of Hays district schools, regardless of position, must pass a national, fingerprint-based criminal background check. They are also subject to “active monitoring,” which means that if a district employee was arrested after their background check was completed, the district would be alerted to the new criminal report.

More: Son, 29, accused of killing 60-year-old mother at Hays County home, authorities say

Teachers in the district also must have clear certifications from the state board. Before his arrest, Palmore passed the background check and certification requirements, district officials said.

"We have great systems in place to prevent someone from being a teacher (if they are dangerous), but until they are caught for the first time there isn't a way to know there is a potential threat," Savoy previously told the Statesman.

Palmore, 49, was first employed by the Hays district as a substitute teacher at Blanco Vista and Science Hall Elementary Schools, and Simon Middle School during the spring semester of 2012. He was hired full time in August 2014 at Blanco Vista Elementary, where he worked as a second, fourth, and fifth grade teacher.

He also previously worked in the Austin, Bastrop, and Del Valle school districts, according to his résumé, and several schools in Mexico.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Hays school board fires 2nd grade teacher accused of child indecency