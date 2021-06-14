Hays State Prison inmate was stabbed to death

Jun. 14—The inmate at Hays State Prison in Chattooga County who died Saturday was stabbed to death, according to the county coroner.

Chattooga County Coroner Earle Rainwater confirmed that Jorge Renberto Ventura was stabbed in the neck and back in his cell by another inmate.

Ventura, originally from Cobb County, was serving a sentence for enticing and molesting a 13-year-old girl he met on Facebook in 2013.

In 2014, the girl testified that she met Ventura online and one night he came to her house and forced her into her bedroom, where he touched her inappropriately, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ventura ran out the back door when the girl's father got home, according to prosecutors.

Joan Heath, director of public affairs with the Georgia Department of Corrections, previously confirmed that an investigation was ongoing.

"However, because the incident is under investigation, we are unable to provide additional details," Heath said in an email.

Contact Patrick Filbin at pfilbin@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6476. Follow him on Twitter @PatrickFilbin.